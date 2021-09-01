Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Signs Another Deal To Continue Rapid Texas Expansion

One-of-a-kind dumpling concept continues growth in The Lone Star State with secured multi-unit franchise deal for the Austin area

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Brooklyn Dumpling Shop , the nation’s fastest growing dumpling automat concept, today announced it signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to bring at least five units to the Austin, Texas, area. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop closed the deal with Texas-based franchisee, Alex Liebert, who will grow the concept’s presence throughout the Austin territory.

“I was initially drawn to Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s truly unique and delicious dumpling flavors, as well as the innovative robotics. Stratis’ thoughtful approach and dedication to this concept really stood out to me,” said Liebert. “We are thrilled to introduce this concept to the vibrant food scene of Austin and bring them something they have never tasted or seen before.”

The five-unit franchise deal agreement closed just months after the highly anticipated grand opening of the concept’s first location in New York’s East Village. This marks the second multi-unit franchise deal in the state of Texas for Brooklyn Dumpling Shop following a recent deal to open five units in the Dallas area. The brand has signed new franchise deals for more than 34 units throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Texas and Florida and is exploring additional markets for expansion, well on its way to reaching its goal of 500 units in five years.

“When I met Alex, we hit it off immediately. He shares our vision on what dumplings can be and how we need to embrace technology in the hospitality industry,” said Stratis Morfogen, owner of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. “When Austin was mentioned, I was super excited about bringing our shop to the area. As the trend continues, our franchisees are choosing triple-A university town locations, and Austin is a great city for our targeted demographics.”

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand.

“The rapid expansion Brooklyn Dumpling Shop has seen in just one year is not only indicative of the attractiveness of the brand but also the success of it,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “Interested franchisees should act now before all of the hottest territories across the country are secured.”

The innovative automat concept is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country.

About Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a one of a kind zero human interaction quick-service restaurant that opened its flagship location in the East Village in May 2021. The 24-hour restaurant has a contactless ordering system and brings back the Automat of yesteryear with the technology of today. State-of-the-art temperature-controlled food lockers ONDO, powered by Panasonic offer guests an easy and safe option to pick up orders at their peak freshness. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop features 32 unique dumpling varieties including Pastrami, Bacon Cheese Burger, Lamb Gyro, French Onion Soup, Philly Cheesesteak, Impossible and Reuben and Peanut Butter & Jelly. For more information visit www.brooklyndumplingshop.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

