Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is Opening its Flagship Location in the East Village on May 19

The state-of-the-art new franchise concept will open its doors and offer a Zero Human Interaction (ZHI) experience like no other

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Brooklyn Dumpling Shop , the nation’s fastest growing dumpling automat concept, will open at St. Mark’s Place (131 First Avenue) in the East Village on Wednesday, May 19. This fully automated restaurant conceptualized by Brooklyn Chop House Director of Operations Stratis Morfogen will bring the Automat of yesteryear into 2021 with advanced Autoflow technology made for today and Zero Human Interaction (ZHI) throughout the entire grab-and-go process. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s state-of-the-art food locker technology from ONDO, powered by Panasonic, will provide guests with an easy, safe option to pick up orders from temperature-controlled lockers at peak freshness.

“The Automat was single handedly the greatest fast food distribution equipment ever designed. The technology we’ve brought to Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is unlike anything seen before, which will allow us to create an Autoflow from a customers’ cell phone, to our POS ordering kiosks, right to our lockers to bring quick serve restaurants into the 21st century,” said Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Founder Stratis Morfogen. “The pandemic delayed Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s opening by a year, but this was a concept I came up with in 2018. I’m so excited to see this dream become a reality, which has been three years in the making and will now be franchised all over the globe.”

This one-of-a-kind quick service restaurant (QSR) will have a Dumpling Lab in the front window with the restaurant’s dumpling making machines for all to see. Guests will be able to place an order on their phone or via one of the restaurant’s POS kiosks. When a guest’s order is ready, the customer will receive a text notification to get their special delivery from a marked, temperature-controlled locker, which will open automatically once the customer scans their barcode. Lockers storing hot food will be red lit indicating it’s 100 degrees, chilled lockers will be blue lit and 28 degrees. Auburn lit lockers will indicate one’s at room temperature. This will provide an experience that is Zero Human Interaction from start to finish.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for takeout and delivery, which will be offered on all major third-party platforms. Indoor dining will be open until midnight and outdoor seating will be available 24 hours as well. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop also offers a line of mail order products to customers across the United States and will have their dumplings in Walmart’s nationwide beginning in early August.

With multi-unit franchise deals confirmed for Connecticut and New Jersey, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is rapidly expanding in the North East. The 24-hour dumpling concept is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, visit https://fransmart.com/brooklyn-dumpling-shop .

About Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a one of a kind zero human interaction quick-service restaurant, set to open its flagship location in the East Village in Spring 2021. The 24-hour restaurant will have a contactless ordering system and bring back the Automat of yesteryear with the technology of today. State-of-the-art temperature-controlled food lockers ONDO, powered by Panasonic will offer guests an easy and safe option to pick up orders at their peak freshness. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will feature 32 unique dumpling varieties including Pastrami, Bacon Cheese Burger, Lamb Gyro, French Onion Soup, Philly Cheesesteak, Impossible and Reuben and Peanut Butter & Jelly. For more information visit www.brooklyndumplingshop.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Media Contact:

Ashlyn Ellis

Fransmart

ashlyn@fransmart.com

703-660-4694

The post Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is Opening its Flagship Location in the East Village on May 19 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.