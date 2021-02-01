Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Named to QSR Magazine’s Annual 40/40 List

The Soon-to-be-Opened Dumpling Automat Concept is Shaking up the QSR Industry Before it Even Launches

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Brooklyn Dumpling Shop , the nation’s fastest growing dumpling automat concept, was named to QSR magazine’s 40/40 List , a signature report produced annually by the leading industry publication. Now in its fifth year, the 40/40 List highlights 40 emerging limited-service restaurant companies with fewer than 40 locations that have the potential to become the next big thing.

“Brooklyn Dumpling Shop may be the newest concept on this year’s 40/40 List, but it’s also one of the most innovative,” says Sam Oches, editorial director of Food News Media, publisher of QSR. “Meeting the demands of this pandemic season head-on, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s automat style of service is simple yet tech-forward, stripping down the friction between customer and business. We’re betting it’s a model that will catch on and has the opportunity to quickly grow, which is why we’ve included the brand on our 40/40 List.”

Weighing brand performance, menu innovation, uniqueness of model, and buzz-worthiness, QSR editors choose from among hundreds of submissions every year in selecting an entirely new crop of quick-service and fast-casual restaurant concepts that are resetting the restaurant paradigm and driving the industry forward.

Utilizing the once common Automat allows the brand to keep customers and employees safe by eliminating a point of contact while also regulating the temperature of each locker to ensure food stays piping hot or drinks perfectly chilled with red and blue UV lights. Customers will receive a unique code on their phone, which opens only their lockers. This ensures the correct food is taken every time and makes it fast and easy for third party delivery services. The state-of-the-art QSR comes complete with a robot-making dumpling lab in the store front. The restaurant will have a thermal-temperature scanner converted from a metal detector upon arrival for added safety during the pandemic and will allow Bitcoin payments through a BTM (Bitcoin Automat), which can convert a customer’s cash.

Prior to opening its flagship location in the East Village, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop founder Stratis Morfogen has partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country.

To learn more about franchising with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, visit https://fransmart.com/brooklyn-dumpling-shop .

To learn more about this year’s 40/40 List from QSR magazine, read “ The 40/40 List for 2021: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals .”

About QSR Magazine

QSR magazine is a thought leader for the quick-service and fast-casual restaurant industries, delivering news and insights to restaurant owners, executives, managers, chefs, franchisees, and more. Now in its 24th year of publication, QSR takes seriously its role in promoting industry values through its award-winning editorial content. For more information, visit QSRmagazine.com.

About Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a one of a kind zero human interaction quick-service restaurant, set to open its flagship location in the East Village in early 2021. The 24-hour restaurant will have a contactless ordering system and bring back the Automat of yesteryear with the technology of today. State-of-the-art temperature-controlled food lockers ONDO, powered by Panasonic will offer guests an easy and safe option to pick up orders at their peak freshness. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will feature 32 unique dumpling varieties including Pastrami, Bacon Cheese Burger, Lamb Gyro, French Onion Soup, Philly Cheesesteak, Impossible and Reuben and Peanut Butter & Jelly. For more information visit www.brooklyndumplingshop.com

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

