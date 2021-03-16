Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Inks First Multi-Unit Franchising Deal

Connecticut will see the return of the automat with innovative dumpling concept

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Brooklyn Dumpling Shop , the nation’s fastest growing dumpling automat concept, has signed its first franchising deal to bring five locations to Connecticut. The brand is poised to disrupt the quick-service restaurant industry with their innovative automat technology and contactless format. Even before the first location opens its doors in New York, potential franchisees are eager to sign on to the concept.

“I am very excited about Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, the brand’s innovative technology is exciting and the food is delicious,” says the first franchisee, who would like to remain anonymous at this time. “Getting into the brand early is a very wise decision. In the next two or three years, I expect we will see a lot of automat restaurants, so it’s great to jump on board with the innovative concept now.”

The unique flavor combinations are imagined by the founder, Stratis Morfogen, who is inspired by traditional diner delights such as cheeseburgers, French onion soup and even peanut butter and jelly. Each dumpling has a perfect bite, thanks to the advanced robotic technology creating them. Chefs and a full kitchen are not needed in this innovative concept, making it easy to find quality staff and perfect for small spaces.

“We are thrilled to team up with this franchisee, who has a tremendous track record in QSR,” says Morfogen. “We couldn’t have picked a better partner for Connecticut.”

The franchisee’s first location will be in New Haven, where Yale is located, as the concept is perfect for college cities and residents will be able to boast that they have one of the first Brooklyn Dumpling Shop locations in the nation. The 24-hour concept will be an ideal spot for college students who are awake at all hours of the night looking for a delicious to-go meal. The custom packaging is noteworthy, as it has been specifically designed to ensure all products from dumplings to Frosé.

This is the first of many deals expected to close for the brand on its goal towards launching 500 units in the next five years. Everything from the technology, packaging and food combinations has been thoughtfully designed to maximize return-on-investment and ensure a safe environment for customers.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, visit https://fransmart.com/brooklyn-dumpling-shop .

About Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a one of a kind zero human interaction quick-service restaurant, set to open its flagship location in the East Village in Spring 2021. The 24-hour restaurant will have a contactless ordering system and bring back the Automat of yesteryear with the technology of today. State-of-the-art temperature-controlled food lockers ONDO, powered by Panasonic will offer guests an easy and safe option to pick up orders at their peak freshness. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will feature 32 unique dumpling varieties including Pastrami, Bacon Cheese Burger, Lamb Gyro, French Onion Soup, Philly Cheesesteak, Impossible and Reuben and Peanut Butter & Jelly. For more information visit www.brooklyndumplingshop.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

