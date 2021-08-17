Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Inks Deal To Bring Six New Locations to Brooklyn

One-of-a-kind dumpling concept continues rapid expansion with secured multi-unit franchise deal to grow its New York presence

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Brooklyn Dumpling Shop , the nation’s fastest growing dumpling automat concept, today announced it signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to bring at least six units to Brooklyn, New York. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop closed the deal with New York City-based franchisees, Michael Sheinman and Nick Sampogna, who will continue to grow the concept’s presence throughout Brooklyn.

“From the moment we heard about the concept on a beach in Miami, we were interested. We’ve known Stratis for many years and have admired his success in the restaurant industry,” said Sheinman. “We are excited to be working together and look forward to changing the way the world sees dumplings. Dumplings have been around for centuries and until today, no one has re-imagined what could be done with them. This is a game changer in the fast food industry, and we are glad to be a part of it.“

The six-unit franchise deal agreement closed just months after the highly anticipated grand opening of the concept’s first location in New York’s East Village, now marking its third multi-unit franchise deal. The brand is growing rapidly and is well on its way to reaching its goal of 500 units in five years. Open 24 hours a day and offering indoor dining until midnight, the concept is open seven days a week and features the reimagined automat, available for takeout and delivery.

“We had to find the perfect franchise group to make our brand thrive at a high level in the Brooklyn market, especially since it’s our namesake,” said Stratis Morfogen, owner of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. “I couldn’t think of a better, more respected group with a strong and successful business track record of over 30 years to take this on like Nick, Mike and Tal. We welcome you all to this exciting culinary journey we’re about to take.”

“It’s no surprise that Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is expanding like wildfire. The creativity, convenience and consistency of the concept coupled with its model built to keep operational costs low is the investment opportunity of a lifetime,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s franchise development partner.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. The innovative automat concept is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, visit https://fransmart.com/brooklyn-dumpling-shop .

About Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a one of a kind zero human interaction quick-service restaurant that opened its flagship location in the East Village in May 2021. The 24-hour restaurant has a contactless ordering system and brings back the Automat of yesteryear with the technology of today. State-of-the-art temperature-controlled food lockers ONDO, powered by Panasonic offer guests an easy and safe option to pick up orders at their peak freshness. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop features 32 unique dumpling varieties including Pastrami, Bacon Cheese Burger, Lamb Gyro, French Onion Soup, Philly Cheesesteak, Impossible and Reuben and Peanut Butter & Jelly. For more information visit www.brooklyndumplingshop.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

