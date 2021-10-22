Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Continues Rapid Southern Expansion With Its First Franchise Deal in Atlanta

The unique dumpling concept continues rapid growth with its debut in Georgia, bringing five new locations to the Atlanta area

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Brooklyn Dumpling Shop , the nation’s fastest growing dumpling automat concept, today announced a signed multi-unit franchise deal to bring the brand to the state of Georgia for the first time. Franchisee Patrick Fisher closed on a deal with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to bring at least five units to Atlanta.

“The Brooklyn Dumpling Shop concept embraces culinary fusion that appeals to the American palate while merging with technological innovation. What a perfect time to introduce this new and exciting concept to the Atlanta market,” said Fisher. “Coupled with Stratis Morfogen, Robert Cummins and Dave Thomas’ knowledge and experience within the restaurant space, this franchise concept is an industry gamechanger. I’m excited to be a part of the future growth of the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop brand here in Atlanta, and eventually throughout the U.S. and around the globe.”

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is on track to meet its target growth trajectory of 250 units in development within two years after a year of rapid growth since its inception in 2020. Since the highly anticipated opening of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop in New York’s East Village, the brand has signed new franchise deals for more than 35 units throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Texas and Florida and is exploring additional markets for expansion. The brand also recently attended the 2021 International Franchise Expo where the concept’s successful booth attracted crowds eager to learn more about Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s technology and sample dumplings from the menu.

“I was convinced early on that Patrick is the right partner for the Atlanta market,” said Stratis Morfogen, owner of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. “He understands our passion for the modern, high-tech guest experience and operations we are achieving at Brooklyn Dumpling Shop like no other existing QSR. Partnering with Patrick was an easy decision.”

“Brooklyn Dumpling Shop continues to prove its unique concept is a one-of-a-kind brand for franchisees to invest in,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s franchise development partner. “The revival of the automat concept and focus on technology is especially important in today’s climate to help combat the current labor shortage issues restaurants are challenged with.”

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. The innovative automat concept is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, visit https://fransmart.com/brooklyn-dumpling-shop .

About Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a one of a kind zero human interaction quick-service restaurant that opened its flagship location in the East Village in May 2021. The 24-hour restaurant has a contactless ordering system and brings back the Automat of yesteryear with the technology of today. State-of-the-art temperature-controlled food lockers ONDO, powered by Panasonic offer guests an easy and safe option to pick up orders at their peak freshness. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop features 32 unique dumpling varieties including Pastrami, Bacon Cheese Burger, Lamb Gyro, French Onion Soup, Philly Cheesesteak, Impossible and Reuben and Peanut Butter & Jelly. For more information visit www.brooklyndumplingshop.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Media Contact:

Ashlyn Ellis

Fransmart

ashlyn@fransmart.com

703-842-5400

More from Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

The post Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Continues Rapid Southern Expansion With Its First Franchise Deal in Atlanta first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.