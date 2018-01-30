Bronzeville Bistro brings refreshing gluten-free menu to South Side

Bronzeville Bistro is a master of disguise.

The pop-up restaurant is tucked behind Popacorn Popcorn, a small storefront that used to house the Dorothy Tillman 3rd Ward office. The Tillman sign remains — look for it between Hair Experts and Renaissance Bronzeville — so the pop-up is a hidden gem, quite literally.

The space, the hostess told me, is meant to evoke a speak-easy atmosphere of “black excellence.” For $22, you get three entirely gluten-free courses: stuffed tomatoes or picnic pasta as an appetizer, kale or collard green salad for the second course, and lemon pepper salmon, Thai curry grilled chicken or black-eyed peas casserole for the entree. Chef Chesaree Rollins runs CheSa’s Gluten Free Food Truck, where you’ll find many of the same options.

I tried the perfectly named picnic pasta first. A mix of red onion, carrot, cucumber and purple cabbage complemented the zucchini and squash “pasta,” which was crunchy, colorful and nicely seasoned with lemon, olive oil and garlic. While tasty, I recommend ordering the stuffed tomatoes for the first course to give your taste buds more variety during the second. Both second-course salads are topped with the same assortment of vegetables as the pasta, while the tomatoes are stuffed with perfectly cooked and seasoned shrimp, garlic rice, mushrooms and Parmesan. I would’ve loved one more shrimp for the road.

Those salads, though — I almost never order salad at a restaurant, but these were my favorite parts of the meal. I wondered if the raw kale and collards would be too bitter, but both dishes were tangy, crisp, fresh and really, really flavorful. My dining companion hates kale, yet went back for forkful after forkful, describing the salad as a “garden growing in the bowl.” I’d happily pay for Rollins’ salad recipes to attempt my own versions at home.

Imagine my disappointment, then, with the veggies that accompanied my third course. The mix of broccoli, cauliflower and carrots looked and tasted like a medley you’d get from the frozen food aisle. The salmon was seasoned well but overcooked.

Skip the fish, and go for the black-eyed peas, served with mushrooms, peppers, onion and the same garlic rice from the first course. While not as hot as I would’ve liked, it was a pretty solid end to an otherwise delightful meal.

