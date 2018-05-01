Broadway Market's new fish and crab house will be called The Choptank

The Choptank will be the name of the new fish and crab house located in Fells Point’s Broadway Market when renovation are complete.

Set to open in summer 2019, the Choptank will be housed in the market’s south shed and operated by Atlas Restaurant Group, which announced the name of the restaurant Monday on its Facebook page.

Brothers Alex and Eric Smith from the Atlas group, which owns Baltimore hotspots such as Azumi and the Bygone, will partner with Billy Tserkis, whose family operates the Captain James Restaurant in Fells Point, on the latest concept. The restaurant’s design and menu are still being worked out, said Joe Sweeney, director of marketing for Atlas.

Construction on the market is set the begin in July. The now-vacant north shed will be renovated first with a scheduled opening in early 2019. Existing tenants in the south shed will be offered space there.

Robert Thomas, executive director of Baltimore Public Markets Corp., the nonprofit that runs the city-owned markets, could not immediately be reached for comment.

