Broadway Market merchants plan restaurant 'pop ups' before market reopens

Broadway Market merchants are planning a series of “pop ups” leading up to the re-opening of the historic market, with the help of Fells Point restaurants.

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli will operate out of the Kooper’s Chowhound Truck on Broadway Square starting Monday, Baltimore Public Markets Corp. said Friday.

Vikki’s, a market operator since 1983, will be serving breakfast items such as chopped beef and gravy over toast and French toast Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with indoor seating available at the nearby Slainte Irish Pub and Restaurant.

Patrick Russell, owner of Kooper’s Restaurant and Slainte, and Samantha Hofherr, the restaurants’ director of operations, said they offered the space to a longtime neighbor over the next few weeks to help build on Fell’s Point’s community atmosphere.

“Being a small business owner for over 30 years has presented its challenges,” said deli operator Viktoria Powers. “However when small businesses step up to support one another, and given the opportunity to work alongside Sláinte and Kooper’s, it truly shows the heart and generosity of the Fells Point community.”

Broadway Market consists of two buildings in the blocks between Fleet and Lancaster streets along Broadway. The North Market Shed, undergoing a $3 million renovation after being vacant for nearly a decade, is scheduled to open early this year. The South Market shed is closed for renovation and will reopen as the Choptank restaurant in spring.

Broadway, managed by Baltimore Public Markets Corp., has been in operation as a public market since 1786.

Additional pop-ups are being planned for some new businesses coming into the market.

Thai Street, The Verandah and Connie’s Chicken and Waffles are joining forces with two other established Fells Point businesses, Red Star Restaurant and Bar and Waterfront Hotel Bar and Grill, to offer a preview of their market concepts.

“These relationships are [an] important part of Baltimore city and Fells Point that often get overlooked,” said Nicole Sheckells, Red Star’s general manager, in the announcement.

City officials announced in November that three longtime tenants will open in the north building, along with at least six new merchants.

Along with Vikki’s, longtime tenants Sophia’s Place European Deli and Sal’s Seafood will remain. Newcomers Connie’s and the Verandah will be joined by Taharka Bros. Ice Cream and Old Boy, a Korean food stall.

