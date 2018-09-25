Brixx Wood Fired Pizza Introduces Wood Fired Wings

Menu takes flight with 3 flavors of wings from the wood-burning oven

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza is Brixx’s first love, but its new wood fired wings may be a close second.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza has introduced three flavors of wood fired wings at all of its locations in eight states. The chicken wings are marinated for 24 hours in rosemary and garlic, then roasted in a wood-burning oven. No frying here — just great flavor. The new menu items include:

Rosemary Garlic Wings

Rosemary Garlic Wings tossed in rosemary garlic sauce

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings tossed in a buffalo sauce with just enough kick

Sweet Thai Chili Wings

Sweet Thai Chili Wings tossed in – you guessed it – a tangy and sweet chili sauce

Each new menu item is served with celery and house made Gorgonzola sauce for dipping for $10.95.

“Wings felt like a natural extension of our menu. People love them. They pair well with craft beer or wine, and they’re a great alternative when you’re watching the game, out for a late night, or just want something delicious,” says Brixx Operating Partner Eric Horsley.

Brixx specializes in pizzas built on scratch made dough, topped with a variety of fresh ingredients then baked in a wood-burning oven to infuse them with the natural flavors of the wood. The menu also features salads, pastas and sandwiches complemented by 24 craft beers on tap, 14 wines by the glass and cocktails.

Brixx appeals to an array of palates and dietary needs, offering vegetarian and vegan items. The traditional and whole wheat doughs are vegan. Vegan cheese is available at no extra cost. The restaurant also carries gluten-free crust and gluten-free bottled beer.

About Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza is owned by New South Pizza Inc. Brixx is located in Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Ohio, and Indiana. More information, including a complete menu, is available at www.BrixxPizza.com. Information on franchise opportunities is available at www.BrixxFranchise.com.