Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social Debuts in Downtown Kansas City

New Name, New Vibe and a New Menu That Merges Land and Sea

Kansas City, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Bristol Seafood Grill has been a staple in Kansas City’s Power & Light District for more than eleven years, and last week the popular restaurant debuted a new name, a new menu that merges the land and sea, and a new vibe. The new Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social offers two distinct experiences for guests – one in the traditional dining room and the other in the re-energized bar and lounge.

“Bristol is an icon in KC and while it was important to stay true to what guests have known us for over the years, it was also important that we remain relevant and in tune to what people who visit and live in downtown KC are looking for,” said Brian Barnes, Managing Partner of Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social. “The landscape of downtown has changed and is continuing to change, and as one of the original restaurants in the district, it’s exciting to be a part of the ongoing evolution of the Power & Light District.”

A new lunch and dinner menu features items that guests have grown to love over the years, as well as new entrées featuring Kansas City’s freshest fish, finest steak, fresh meatless fare and more, paired perfectly with wine list selections you won’t find anywhere else.

Bristol already has a great bar with a lot of space, so they’ve capitalized on that by giving the bar a warmer, more energetic vibe. Besides some design and decor changes, they’ve introduced a new bar menu that includes mouth-watering appetizers such as Lobster Pizza, and other items that are only available in the bar, lounge and patio, and new craft cocktails, including a new line-up of local crafts and liquors.

The new menu is much more diverse and will appeal to a wider range of guests. While still featuring Bristol favorites, new creations that are more contemporary have been added to the lineup including new appetizers such as Land & Sea Charcuterie, Crispy Rice Sushi and Wood-fire Grilled Artichoke Dip. “We’ve also expanded the steak selection with the addition of an 8 ounce Bavette Steak, a 14 ounce Prime Kansas City Strip and a 32 ounce Prime Tomahawk Chop,” added Executive Chef Travis Napier. “And guests can get their steaks “sauced” by adding Blue Cheese Butter, Truffle Butter or Foyot Sauce, all melted tableside for a truly unique experience.”

The three-course Prix-Fixe addition to the menu is also new and provides guests with choices from the most popular items at a price that can’t be beat. Guests will choose from a $45 or $55 menu price point.

Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social is a place to hang out after work with friends, or simply unwind with a great drink and a few apps in the newly remodeled bar or relax on the patio overlooking 14th Street while listening to great tunes.

The new Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social is an extension of the Bristol Seafood brand. This concept extension is only taking place at the downtown Kansas City location.

Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social is located at 51 E. 14th Street in downtown Kansas City. For more information, visit www.BristolSocialKC.com and follow the new restaurant @BristolSocialKC.

