Brisket Is for Breakfast, Now at Einstein Bros. Bagels

That’s Right: New Brisket Egg Sandwich Featuring Flavor as Big as Texas Launches Feb. 25
Lakewood, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Breakfast will never be the same. Einstein Bros. Bagels’ new Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich will raise expectations of taste buds across the country starting Feb. 25, 2021, for a limited time.
Featured on the all-new, fresh-baked and cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Gourmet Bagel, the Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich is packed with unforgettable flavor: Mouth-watering, slow-smoked beef brisket, melty cheddar cheese, perfectly seasoned cage-free eggs that are hot off the grill, and a smoky chipotle sauce.
“If you’ve never experienced brisket with eggs, there is a first time for everything,” said Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Our brisket is slow-smoked for 10 to 12 hours and lightly rubbed with a blend of classic Texas spices. This sandwich won’t disappoint meat lovers looking for a hearty breakfast.”
The Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich from Einstein Bros. Bagels is available at participating locations, excluding license stores inside colleges, airports, hotels and hospitals. Learn more at www.EinsteinBros.com.
About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.
Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Caribou Coffee®, Bruegger’s Bagels®, Noah’s New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that’s always baking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.
