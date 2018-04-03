Brisket and brew? Orlando's Aardvark Beverage adding restaurant menu

The new owners of Aardvark Beverages southeast of downtown Orlando are planning to add a full-service food menu and turn it from a beer retail into a hybrid shop and eatery.

Alynne Cordray and Ashlee Casserly bought the shop at 2610 S. Fern Creek Ave. in December and have been renovating it to get ready to sell food. They are now are working with the City of Orlando to put in a kitchen and seating where they can serve coffee, wine and beer.

The sample menu for new restaurant includes things like slow smoked brisket sandwiches, wild mushroom flatbreads, smoked salmon on toast and scallops.

“The idea is to do something different with the package store,” said Cordray, who formerly was in the home construction business. “We sell a lot of wine, beer and kegs, but we want it to have a restaurant environment too.”

Aardvark has been in the neighborhood for about 37 years, Cordray said, but has always been a retail shop focusing on alcohol. That won’t change, she said, but they think they can make it a neighborhood gathering spot as well.

“It’s going to be a blast from the past and a little vintage with neon signs,” Cordray said.

Aardvark’s owners are still navigating the transition with city officials and figuring out how to combine the restaurant and bottle shop concepts. They are also still working to refine the menu, but the preliminary idea has sandwiches starting at about $12 and grilled entrees ranging from $15 to $19.

Cordray and Casserly have spent the last three months remodeling the store after making the purchase at end of 2017. Floors have been refinished for a clean concrete finish and the layout refined for a cleaner look with black and white colors accented with wood wine.

The working name for the new store is Aardvark Beer & Wine, Eatery & Bar.

“We love the Aardvark name,” Cordray said. “From what we know it goes back to the days when you wanted to be first in the yellow pages.”

Got a news tip? karnold@orlandosentinel.com or 407-420-5664; Twitter, @kylelarnold or facebook.com/bykylearnold