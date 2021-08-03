Brinker IT Leader Joins Interface as Executive VP Enterprise Solutions





Earth City, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Interface Security Systems , a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced that it has appointed Bud Homeyer as Executive Vice President – Enterprise Solutions.

Having worked as an IT and security leader for leading consumer-facing brands like Michaels, Brinker, and Bank of America, Homeyer has a proven track record of solving complex enterprise-wide challenges to drive growth, productivity, and profitability.

In his new position, Homeyer will be responsible for creating innovative solutions for multi-location, consumer-facing enterprises that improve operations and ensure customer satisfaction. He will spearhead Interface’s efforts to help customers embrace new technologies while minimizing risks.

“Bud has a stellar track record of successfully executing large-scale IT and security transformation projects. The breadth and depth of Bud’s experience will enhance our ability to exceed customer expectations,” said Brent Duncan, President and Chief Operating Officer at Interface.

“I’m extremely excited to join Interface after thirteen successful years of partnering with them as their customer,” said Homeyer. “At Michaels, I had first-hand experience of collaborating with Interface’s team who excelled at reliably delivering innovative solutions and demonstrated a passion for superior customer experience. I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with Interface as they are uniquely positioned to help enterprises accelerate the push towards digital transformation.”

