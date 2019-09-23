Brinker International Names Ellie Doty Chief Marketing Officer of Chili’s

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) announced that Ellie Doty has been named senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Chili’s® Grill & Bar.

This new title is in recognition of Ellie’s leadership and recent accomplishments, including driving positive sales, traffic and internal Guest metrics for Chili’s in fiscal 2019. Since joining Brinker in 2017 as vice president of marketing, Ellie and her team ensure that Chili’s Guests are at the core of every decision. They created a consistent brand voice through all marketing platforms, and developed everyday value programs that Guests love, including 3 for $10 and the $5 margarita of the month.

Ellie is responsible for U.S. and international Chili’s brand marketing. This includes everything from using insights to intimately know Chili’s Guests and Team Members, to innovation of the menu, and of course sharing Chili’s awesomeness from the rooftops (which means less actual rooftops and more advertising, media, public relations, digital marketing and social media).

“Ellie’s innovative leadership has helped the Chili’s brand achieve positive results in fiscal 2019 and I am confident she will continue to drive success for the business,” said Wyman Roberts, chief executive officer and president of Brinker. “I look forward to continuing to work with Ellie as she tells our brand’s stories and brings guests into our restaurants across the world through quality, convenience and value.”

Prior to Brinker, Ellie held marketing leadership positions with Yum! Brands including roles with Taco Bell and most recently KFC, where she helped turnaround the KFC Canada business.

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world’s leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, as of June 26, 2019, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,665 restaurants under the names Chili’s® Grill & Bar (1,612 restaurants) and Maggiano’s® Little Italy (53 restaurants).

