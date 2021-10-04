Bringing Home the Holidays with Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

Two Holiday Heat & Serve Options and NEW! Cajun Fried Turkey Available for 2021

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The holidays just got a lot more soulful. Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is proud to introduce North Texans to their expanded holiday offerings for 2021. The holiday menu features two holiday heat and serve options as well as the long-awaited Soulman’s Cajun Fried Turkey. Preordering is available HERE .

“For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has celebrated all that the holidays bring to homes across North Texas, from the family and friends, tried-and-true traditions, abundant gratitude to the delicious food. We continue to share our family favorites this holiday season, and are offering our new Soulful Holiday meal in hopes that our customers will experience more peace of mind and soul by letting us do the cooking,” says Brett Randle, CEO Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

North Texans can choose Soulman’s traditional holiday meal, including bone-in hickory-smoked turkey, or the spiral sliced holiday ham, mouth-watering sides including cornbread dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls and traditional cranberry sauce. The family meal serves approximately 10-12 people for $134.99. The new Soulful Holiday Meal features Soulman’s sliced brisket and sausage with mac and cheese, ranch house beans, dinner rolls and Soulman’s signature Bar-B-Que sauce for $149.99 to serve 10-12 people. For dessert, Soulman’s has homemade buttermilk and pecan pies available to make any holiday meal complete for $17.99.

To give this year’s holiday meal a bit more kick, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que introduces their new Cajun Fried Turkey to the menu. “Our Cajun fried turkey has been in the works for quite some time,” says Randle. “Delicious, juicy and other-worldly tender, this unique Cajun flavor has quickly become a favorite of ours.” The Cajun Fried Turkey can be added to the traditional holiday meal for $4.99 or ordered on its own for $84.99. It is to be noted that all Cajun Fried Turkeys are fried in peanut oil.

For North Texans looking to branch out from the traditional holiday dinner, Soulman’s offers party packs to make catering holiday parties easy and delicious. From succulent beef brisket to delicious pulled pork, Soulman’s catering brings something to the table for everyone throughout the season. Those who choose to enjoy the holidays stress-free can pre-order from the holiday catering menu .

This family-owned and operated company has prepared family meals that have customers coming back year after year for more than four decades. Soulman’s has remained true to its original strive for consistent quality and is honored to be considered the Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020) .

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals – serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs , Terrell and Van . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

