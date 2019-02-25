Bring on that summer feeling and makes plans for SangriaFest

Here’s your chance to get into summer mode.

Yes, it’s still February. But that doesn’t mean you can’t dream of warmer weather and cool drinks.

Make plans to attend the fourth annual SangriaFest, July 14 at SteelStacks in South Bethlehem. The popular festival celebrates that much-loved and popular wine cocktail.with tastings, live music and more.

Of course the big draw is the sangria and you’ll have the opportunity to taste 10 different styles. Sangria is a cocktail made from wine, fruit, juice or other carbonated beverage and sometimes another liquor like brandy. A traditional sangria is made with red wine — “sangria” is the Spanish word for bleeding — but other wines and add-ins can be used in a sangria.

Once again the event will feature wines from South Italy Imports. This year’s event will feature summertime favorites such as The Tuscan Sun, made with Sangiovese red wine, Italian vermouth, limoncello and fresh orange and lime juice, garnished with an orange slice; as well as the Prosecco Venice Verde, made with Prosecco, fresh lime juice, white rum and halved green table grapes, garnished with mint and cucumber slices.

While you’re there you can have some fun and play Bocce, beanbags and quoits. There will also be live music by Shake 3X and food trucks offering great snacks.

There will be two sampling sessions: 1 to 4 p.m.; and 6 to 9 p.m. A VIP session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. with limited tickets. Those who hold VIP tickets will get early access as well as the chance to sample handcrafted sangria cocktails designed by mixologists from popular Lehigh Valley restaurants, as well as an official SangriaFest VIP gift. They will also have the chance to vote for their favorite drink as the “Best Sangria of SangriaFest 2019.”

How much: General tickets, $34 in advance, $39 at the door; ArtsQuest, $30; $35 at the door; VIP: $69 in advance, $79 at the door; ArtsQuest members, $65 in advance; $75 at the door.

Info, tickets: www.steelstacks.org

