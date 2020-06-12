Daniel Patrick Sheehan/The Morning Call
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Brief lockdown of east Allentown neighborhood ends 'without incident or injury,’ police say

June 12, 2020 | 2:24pm
From www.mcall.com
By
Daniel Patrick Sheehan/The Morning Call

Police say an incident in an east Allentown neighborhood was resolved peacefully early Friday.