  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Bridgeport police investigate woman’s homicide

October 19, 2020 | 8:05am
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey
john krebs

Bridgeport police say they are investigating a woman’s homicide.