Bridgeport getting a new coffee shop, plus other restaurant news

When Mayra Carranza-Lopez’s family realized there wasn’t a coffee shop within walking distance of their home in Bridgeport, they decided to do something about it.

The Stockyard Coffeehouse was the brainchild of her brother-in-law, Fernando Gutierrez, who worked at a pop-up cafe while he attended school at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. He was inspired by the people who would get together to share a simple cup of coffee and told himself that facilitating those kinds of connections was something he wanted to do one day.

Now a lawyer in Bridgeport, Gutierrez said his opportunity finally came when a location opened up only two blocks away from where he and his family lived. Carranza-Lopez said she and her husband along with Gutierrez and his wife all shared a love of coffee and a vision for a gathering place.

“We want a space where people can come and have a good cup of coffee, enjoy the neighborhood, enjoy being part of the neighborhood and get to know the neighborhood too,” Gutierrez said.

Carranza-Lopez said she hopes The Stockyard Coffeehouse will be a place where parents dropping off their kids at the nearby school or churchgoers can have a cup of coffee and connect.

“It’s just a very convenient location for our neighbors,” she said. “People have always said they can’t wait for us to open so close to them, so they don’t have to travel down to the other side of Halsted.”

The coffee shop plans to brew Big Shoulders Coffee, which Gutierrez said has been a great help with advice on creating the cafe. The menu is still being developed, but Gutierrez said it will be commuter-focused with grab-and-go breakfast and lunch items. Carranza-Lopez said they plan to open in late summer.

558 W. 37th St., 312-860-9327, facebook.com/stockyardcoffeehouse.

Other openings

ANDERSONVILLE — Lost Larson, a neighborhood bakery with former Grace restaurant executive pastry chef Bobby Schaffer at the helm, opened this past weekend. In addition to pastries, the bakery features hearth-baked artisan breads, coffee and tea. 5318 N. Clark St., facebook.com/lostlarson.​​​​​​

LAKEVIEW — Breakfast House is opening a second location in Lakeview. The restaurant serves classic brunch staples, like French toast and sandwiches, as well as dishes with a Latin twist, like chilaquiles. 3001 N. Ashland Ave., 312-997-2400, breakfast-house.com.

ROGERS PARK — La Llamarada is serving breakfast items like omelets and skillets, Cuban dishes like carne guisada and jibarito de pollo o res (plantain sandwich with chicken or beef) and Colombian food like empanadas, in addition to Mexican, American and Peruvian dishes. 6977 N. Western Ave., 773-293-7583.

RAVENSWOOD — Indian Clay Pot invites guests to take a culinary trip to India with specialties like clay pot chicken, made with potato, ground ginger, garlic, onion and green chile with other herbs and spices, and kofta makhani, a vegetable dumpling made with cheese, cashews and raisins, and simmered in a tomato-based mildly spiced creamy sauce. 1804 W. Irving Park Road, 773-857-0473, indianclaypot.com.

CLOSINGS

LAKEVIEW — Schoolyard Tavern & Grill is closing temporarily and will reopen with the same name under new ownership by the Links Taproom folks, according to a press release. 3258 N. Southport Ave.

OLD TOWN — Pop’s Italian Beef has closed after only eight months, the chain confirmed. 157 W. North Ave.

ROGERS PARK — Longtime diner Mike’s Place is closed, LTH Forum reported. 6977 N. Western Ave.

LAKEVIEW — Eat a Pita has closed after 30 years because the owner is retiring, according to the restaurant’s Yelp page. 3155 N. Halsted St.

