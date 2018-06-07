Brides and Grooms Can Win Pizza Bouquets and Boutonnieres

Your love has always been a little cheesy, but now you’re about to marry your favorite weird-dough. He or she has a little pizza your heart, and now you just knead some flowers for the wedding. Or do you? Maybe you can replace the traditional floral bridal bouquet and boutonnieres with… pizza?

New York-based pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen is giving away a limited number of wedding-ready pizza bouquet/boutonniere sets, hand-crafted by New York City food stylist Jessie Bearden out of pepperoni, tomatoes, mozzarella, and pizza dough. And they actually look kind of… hot.



Villa Italian Kitchen Why buy wedding flowers when you can have pizza instead?

“These delicious floral accessories are perfect for pizza-loving couples looking to spice up their wedding with one-of-a-kind designs,” said Mimi Wunderlich, director of communications and digital marketing for the restaurant. “We are looking forward to celebrating the marriages of some of our most loyal fans by gifting them a set of their own, just in time for their wedding!”

But don’t sit around and wait for the offer to cool off. Interested couples need to go to the contest’s website by June 15 and enter their wedding date and location. The chain isn’t saying how many couples will be randomly selected to win the bouquet and boutonniere set, but all who sign up will receive a coupon for a free slice of pizza. In order to be eligible, your wedding must take place by September 30, 2018. And if you’re craving pizza in the meantime, consider heading to one of America’s favorite pizza chains.