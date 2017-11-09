Brian Livingston Returns To Firebird As CFO

Former CFO resumes leadership role

Brian Livingston

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Firebird Restaurant Group, LLC, announced today the return of Brian Livingston as Chief Financial Officer. Livingston served as CFO for Firebird and affiliates including El Fenix Mexican Restaurants from 2010 to 2014.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian back to the team,” said Mike Karns, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Firebird Restaurant Group, LLC. “Brian is a dynamic leader and played a key role in shaping Firebird during his previous tenure. We look forward to his leadership during our next phase of growth.”

During his time with Firebird, Livingston was instrumental in leading the original transaction to acquire El Fenix in 2008 and also spearheaded the financing for the acquisition of Snuffer’s and Sunrise Mexican Foods. He returns to Firebird after three-years as Chief Executive Officer for Celebrity Café & Bakery.

“The timing couldn’t be better for a return to Firebird,” said Livingston. “They have an incredible portfolio of restaurants with exciting plans for continued growth and development. I look forward to being part of this amazing team.”

An Oklahoma native, Livingston also serves as a City Councilman for Frisco after previously serving on the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Board of Adjustments/Board of Appeals for the City of Frisco. He attended the University of Texas Austin for his undergraduate degree in Finance. He then attended the University of Texas Dallas for both his MBA and his Masters in Accounting.

About Firebird Restaurant Group

Firebird Restaurant Group, LLC is owned by its CEO, Mike Karns. Firebird now has six popular restaurant concepts, with 49 locations in two states: El Fenix Mexican Restaurant, Meso Maya, Taqueria La Ventana, Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar, Tortaco and its newest acquisition, Village Burger Bar. In addition to Firebird Restaurant Group, Karns owns Sunrise Mexican Foods, which produces high-quality Mexican food products including fresh made chips, tortillas, flautas and tamales for retail and food service operations coast-to-coast.

