Brewpub taking over former Heaven on Seven space, bringing craft beer to Michigan Avenue

The team behind DryHop and Corridor brewpubs is leaving the cozy confines of the Lakeview neighborhood for its next project, taking on the bright lights of Michigan Avenue.

Crushed by Giants will occupy the second-floor space formerly occupied by Heaven on Seven at 600 N. Michigan Ave. The high-profile space has sat empty since early 2015, when Heaven on Seven was ordered to vacate the building due to unpaid rent.

Crushed by Giants will serve Mexican food with an emphasis on tacos and a beer menu led by a flagship hazy IPA. The rest of the beers will rotate, with one tap handle largely dedicated for a rotating take on Mexican-style lager.

Greg Shuff, who launched DryHop Brewers in 2013 and followed with Corridor Brewery and Provisions slightly more than a mile away two years later, said he aims to have the new pub open by the spring of 2020. Eater first reported the opening.

Shuff acknowledged the downtown location as a significant step forward for his burgeoning chain of brewpubs, which so far have been restricted to residential North Side neighborhoods.

Despite its position in the tourist and workplace swarm, Shuff said he still aims to run “a small Chicago craft brewery that just happens to be on the Mag Mile.”

The name Crushed by Giants reflects the challenges he’s faced so far while dealing with his neighbors in the building, which include AMC Theaters and Under Armour.

“I’m surrounded by these giant international players, and trying to negotiate with them as neighbors has been brutal,” he said. “They’re strong-willed and different when it comes to small business people.”

He cited as an example a bid to modernize the first-floor entrance Crushed by Giants will share with AMC. Shuff said he wanted to make it seem less like stepping into a mall “because no small craft brewer wants to feel like they’re in a mall.”

He said AMC initially resisted his vision, which he described as “much cooler, more Chicago and more rustic.” He got “75 percent of what we were fighting for,” he said, crediting the landlord with brokering a compromise.

Shuff said he decided to stick with the space despite the challenges because it presents a unique opportunity: a densely crowded area (with both residents and tourists) and relatively few breweries.

Rock Bottom (three blocks away at 1 W. Grand Ave.), and Adams Street Brewery (a mile away at 17 W. Adams St., and a part of the Berghoff restaurant) are among the few nearby options.

“I have goals to be a serial restaurateur, specifically in the brewpub space and I like the River North neighborhood — there are a lot of great people there we can make beer for,” he said. “I’ve made a habit of picking neighborhoods most people think I’m crazy for moving into.”

When he opened DryHop Brewers on bustling Broadway near Belmont Avenue, many people questioned why he didn’t put it in an area known for its nightlife, such as Wicker Park, he said.

“I prefer to take these craftsmanship ideals — the hipster-type stuff — and take them to neighborhoods that aren’t already saturated,” Shuff said.

At about 4,500 square feet, Crushed by Giants will seat 120 people and be about 50 percent larger than DryHop or Corridor. It will retain the basic layout employed by Heaven on Seven, including the location of the bar.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes









