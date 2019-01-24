Brewmaster who saw Goose Island through growth and challenges leaves for Wisconsin brewery

Goose Island Beer Co. is on the hunt for just the fifth brewmaster in its 31-year history after the departure last week of Jared Jankoski.

Jankoski, who helped steer Goose Island through the growth and tumult that come with being Anheuser-Busch’s lead craft beer brand, will become brewmaster at Octopi Brewing, near Madison, Wis., where Jankoski grew up.

Goose Island is not ready to announce its next brewmaster, brewery president Todd Ahsmann said.

“Jared is a great brewer and we’ll forever be grateful for the things he did at Goose Island,” Ahsmann said. “We have a young, hungry crew of talented brewers right now — probably the deepest bench we’ve ever had — and a lot of that can be attributed to the teachings of Jared.”

Jankoski said the move from one of the most recognizable brands in craft beer to a lesser-known operation came down to a lifestyle change. He described himself as a fan of the outdoors who was spending too much time grinding through Chicago traffic.

“I’m not really a city person at the end of the day,” Jankoski said. “I love Goose. Goose is an incredible place. I had a great deal of pride and gratitude for my position there. But I’ve been going back and forth on this situation for a while and wondering what was next.”

Goose Island brewmasters attain a bit of rock star status if for no other reason than having their names on bottles of the brewery’s iconic Bourbon County beers. At times, Jankoski said, he was baffled at the attention he would receive.

“I had people come up to me and couldn’t tell if they were being (jerks) or really excited to meet a guy who made beer,” he said. “It was so drastic, it would be like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ My standard answer — and it was true — was that it was a team effort.”

Jankoski joined Goose Island as head brewer in 2012 after seven years at New Glarus Brewing, which is also near Madison.

In 2015, Jankoski became Goose Island’s third brewmaster since the launch of its Fulton Street production brewery in 1995, and just its fourth ever. Greg Hall, son of Goose Island founder John Hall, held the job until the brewery was sold to Anheuser-Busch in 2011. Brett Porter, who remains with Anheuser-Busch, held the job from 2011 to 2015. In Goose Island’s earliest days, when just a Clybourn Avenue brewpub, the brewery was led for three years by Victor Ecimovich III, who is now an Ohio-based industry consultant.

Under Anheuser-Busch ownership, Goose Island has become one of the biggest craft beer brands in the world, leading to intense scrutiny during Jankoski’s reign. Among the most difficult periods was the development of off flavors in Bourbon County beers in 2015, which led to two recalls the following year. Jankoski became both the face and voice of the brewery during the recalls.

Being part of Anheuser-Busch led to a deep well of resources, but was also a case of “two drastically different worlds coming together,” Jankoski said.

Among the greatest challenges has been the process known as “cross brewing” — replicating beers pioneered by Goose Island in Chicago on far-larger Anheuser-Busch equipment at breweries around the nation. Such brands include Goose Island IPA, 312 Urban Wheat Ale and two recent introductions, Next Coast IPA and Natural Villain lager, plus many seasonal releases.

“I always took the time to try and understand the people — the smart, passionate, good people — from the A-B side and learn from them while, as humbly as I could, educating them about how we looked at beer,” Jankoski said. “It was a challenge, but it was really fascinating and interesting. And at the end of the day, I hope I played a meaningful role to help make better beer in the big breweries and have everyone coming away thinking we’ve made some progress over the years.”

Octopi Brewing was launched in 2015 by Isaac Showaki, who previously co-founded 5 Rabbit Cerveceria in suburban Chicago. (He left the company amid turmoil in 2013.)

Octopi is largely a contract brewery, but has also had success with its own Untitled Art brand — a joint venture with the founder of Madison’s Funk Factory Geuzeria — which makes mostly trendy styles such as hazy IPA and pastry stout, often in collaboration with high-profile breweries.

Octopi is in the midst of a $10 million expansion that will boost capacity from 40,000 barrels of annual beer production to 100,000 barrels — which is more than Goose Island brews in Chicago. Jankoski will have a hand in designing the project, which is scheduled to be finished by summer.

“I’ll get to be a lot more hands-on and technically active, whereas at Goose Island there’s more bureaucracy and administration and layers,” he said. “I’ll be a little closer to the beer itself. I look forward to that.”

