Brewery taprooms get more flexibility on beers they can pour thanks to new law

Taprooms at Illinois breweries can offer a wider array of beer and cider as a result of legislation signed during the weekend by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Before House Bill 4897 became law Saturday, many breweries were restricted to pouring their own beer and beer made on site. The new law allows a brewery to pour beer made at other breweries as well.

Breweries licensed as brewpubs, such as Piece Brewery and Pizzeria or the Off Color Brewing taproom, were already able to pour guest beers. However, the new law allows significantly more breweries to pour beer made at other breweries as well as cider made elsewhere.

Danielle D’Alessandro, executive director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, which pushed for the legislation, said breweries likely won’t be surrendering large numbers of taps to competitors but will likely embrace the flexibility.

A brewery that specializes in sour and wild ales, for instance, may want to dedicate a tap handle to another brewery’s India pale ale. Also, breweries will now be able to pour beers on which they collaborated at other breweries.

“It all depends on the brewery,” D’Alessandro said. “I think you’ll see some creativity we’re not even thinking about.”

The biggest impact may be a proliferation of cider being offered to appeal to gluten-free drinkers, D’Alessandro said.

The bill passed both the state House and Senate unanimously after months of negotiating between the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild and the Associated Beer Distributors of Illinois, which represents the state’s beer distributors.

“We’ve seen craft beer driven by consumer demand and choice and we’re providing consumers more choice when they walk into a taproom,” D’Alessandro said.

