Brendan Sodikoff's new 900 North Michigan food hall, to include offerings from Small Cheval, Doughnut Vault

The 16-station food court that Brendan Sodikoff is creating for the 900 North Michigan Shops now has a name.

Aster Hall Chicago. You’ll get used to it.

The name refers to the flower, and more obliquely references the architecture in AvroKO’s design, which will be more apparent when the space is finished (target is November).

As previously reported in Ryan Ori’s November story in the Tribune, the food court will consist of 16 stations (they’re being called “vaults”) spread across the fifth and sixth floors. A 17th vault, on the first floor, will be an outpost of Sodikoff’s Doughnut Vault concept, serving coffee and donuts.

Other brands from Sodikoff’s Hogsalt restaurant group to be represented in Aster Hall include Small Cheval, Green Street Smoked Meats, 3 Greens Market, Gilt Bar and High Five Ramen. Other vaults will offer street tacos, bread-bowl chowder, sushi, hot dogs and more.

