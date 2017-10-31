Breakfast at Krystal Just Got Loaded and Even More Exciting

Loaded Hashbrown Scrambler Breakfast Bowl back by popular demand

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Krystal, the brand known for its signature square hamburgers and traditional Southern-style breakfast for 85 years, knows how to bring comfort to a whole new level. With Autumn’s arrival and the beginning of cooler weather, falling leaves and thoughts of warm comfort food, Krystal® has brought back the popular Loaded Hashbrown Scrambler Breakfast Bowl to its breakfast menu lineup for a limited time, beginning Oct. 30.

“Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” said Alice Crowder, Vice President of Marketing for The Krystal Company. “The Loaded Hashbrown Scrambler Breakfast Bowl is always one of our most popular, limited-time-only breakfast menu items. Our customers appreciate an affordable, filling, savory and portable breakfast, and this bowl has a little bit of everything in it to fuel your day and start it off right. We love to feed you a breakfast that will warm you up from the inside out.”

Breakfast with Krystal is a great way to start the day, with its hearty selection of breakfast sandwiches on buns, toast, and biscuits, its mouth-watering plate breakfasts, and its Scrambler breakfast bowls. The customer-favorite Loaded Hashbrown Scrambler Breakfast Bowl includes two freshly scrambled eggs, cheese, sausage and, of course, Krystal’s signature savory crispy Kryspers. Guests can make it a breakfast combo with the addition of a piping-hot coffee and an order of Kryspers for $4.99.

Guests can also enjoy any of Krystal’s Scrambler Breakfast Bowls, from the Original Scrambler Breakfast Bowl filled with grits, eggs, cheese and savory sausage, to the Sausage Gravy Scrambler Breakfast Bowl, or the Low Carb Scrambler Breakfast Bowl filled with eggs and crispy bacon.

Breakfast is served at Krystal restaurants from 5:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. daily.

About The Krystal® Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the oldest quick service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 360 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.Krystal.com or http://www.facebook.com/Krystal or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @Krystal.

