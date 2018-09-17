Breakfast with Ina: Square biscuits, loaded or plain, Latin flavors and more

Don’t you get tired of eating breakfast out? It’s a question I get all the time.

The answer is always the same: No! I never get tired of really good food, prepared by people who care about what they are cooking. There is something heartwarming about that kind of experience.

Here is a second helping of a favorite restaurant and two newcomers that I’m pretty sure will be around for a long time.

Square Biscuits

Open since April, there are hopes and dreams in this little storefront that match perfectly with the delicious and thoughtful food and service.

First, let me assure you that the biscuits are square and really good. It’s fitting the place is named for them. They’re served as part of a sandwich, with egg dishes or with the traditional gravy — which was perfectly seasoned and not too rich.

Compound butters, such as green matcha and bourbon walnut, as well as Kevin’s Bacon, named for chef Kevin Coulter (or the actor?), will dazzle you. Maple-black-pepper and Sriracha honey are just two varieties of bacon on the list.

Since the restaurant serves breakfast and lunch all day, don’t overlook the monte croque sandwich, which is made with French toast, ham, melted Gruyere and a sunny-side-up egg.

I went for the soul-satisfying pork-belly hash with Japanese sweet potatoes, shallots, chile sauce and eggs. I really liked the pickled radish on the side.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant offers three wonderful eggs Benedict preparations. Make-your-own omelets feature fresh and interesting options like baby kale and roasted mushrooms.

It’s a delightful new addition to the breakfast scene.

Of note: Patio out back, full service, BYOB, metered street parking, online delivery.

Find it: 4160 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-880-1100.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Ovo Frito Cafe

When I walked into this bright and welcoming cafe — decorated with egg-themed art and light fixtures — I felt right at home. Tables ring the room, with some in the middle, making the space open and quiet. The servers are smiling and attentive.

The menu features Latin-inspired dishes along with traditional American breakfast items. Since I was with my friend Margaret McSweeney, who has a video blog called “Kitchen Chat,” I knew we would order a cross-cultural selection.

We began with the Matamoros Omelette with spinach, goat cheese and marinated portobello mushrooms. The potato hash that accompanied it was delicious.

I feel odd admitting this, but the first time I ate cornflake-crusted French toast was in 1977 at Cafe des Artistes owner George Lang’s apartment in New York City, and it was made by (cough, cough) James Beard. I loved it then, and I love it still.

The cornflake-crusted French toast here is brioche toast layered with warm blueberry-peach compote, served with creme anglais sauce, powdered sugar and whipped cream. Ah, such sweet memories.

Some smoked chicken patties rounded out our meal, which were worth a return trip.

Of note: Street parking, full service, catering, available after hours for private events, online delivery.

Find it: 1936 Maple Ave., Evanston, 847-859-6966, www.ovofritocafe.com.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

Second helping: Mortar and Pestle

What does it take for a chef to alter a menu? Well, if he or she is paying attention to customers’ changing tastes and new and different ingredients, it is not courageous; it’s just good business.

Mortar and Pestle, still generating excitement since I wrote about it in January 2016, has made changes. First, to the tables and chairs, making the room easier to navigate, but best of all, to the menu: New items are up-to-the minute. Chef Stephen Ross has a balanced palate, which means anything you order will become your new favorite.

The dishes I loved are still here, such as the foie gras and eggs, the biscuits, and the decadent grilled cheese, but my new favorite is the breakfast fried rice. Think diced bacon and ham, scallions, arugula and a soy sesame dressing with a fried egg on top. Between you and me, it was just as good the next morning.

Also notable: the mole chilaquiles. I had never had charro beans, but there they were with queso fresco and Chihuahua cheese as well as zingy escabeche (pickled) vegetables. Topped with tomato, cilantro and two fried eggs, this dish sent me on vacation.

Another new addition is the vanilla-bean silver-dollar pancakes with balsamic-pickled blueberries and halvah served with local honey. Oh honey!

Start with a mimosa made with apple cider, and end with a latte; it’s the perfect start to the day.

Of note: Metered street parking is easy during the week, full service, beer and wine.

Find it: 3108 N. Broadway, 773-857-2087, mortarandpestlechicago.com.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Closed Tuesday.

Ina Pinkney, aka The Breakfast Queen, owned iconic West Loop breakfast spot Ina’s for more than 30 years and now writes “Breakfast With Ina” monthly for Food & Dining.

MORE COVERAGE

Breakfast With Ina: A road trip and an outing closer to home yield big flavor »

Love diner coffee? You probably just like weak coffee. »

Craving: Chicago's best coffee shops, coffee roasters and more »