Breakfast with Ina: A road trip and an outing closer to home yield big flavor

Road trip! For a long time, finding wonderful breakfast places in the suburbs was a challenge, but I think the tide is turning. I visited two places outside the city and a third that made me feel like I'd left the city, even though it was close to home. One is a venerable old-timer and one a brand-new baby, but both are worth a detour. The third is a surprise, so come along for the ride.

Salty Fig Kitchen + Pantry

Let me start at the end: Just go!

Now I'll tell you why I headed west to eat here: Chef Suzanne Florek (formerly of Spiaggia) has always been high on my list of women I admire. Experiencing what she has created now left me a little speechless.

This gem is located across from a beautiful old railway station in a residential neighborhood, on a street that has a cute gift shop and Casey's Market. It features grab-and-go cases, a coffee bar with counter seating, and full table service in the back.

It opens early to tempt commuters with smoothies, delicious house-made granola, coffee and sweets, and stays open through dinner. (A difficult feat - trust me.) The menus change, and there's even a Burger Bar night.

Back to breakfast: I really, really overdid it, but I had to. After all, I drove all that way!

Let me describe the Pork Cutlet + Egg, which was a knockout. Two pieces of pork is pounded thin with ham, provolone and butter pickles; the whole thing is then breaded in panko crumbs and fried. It's topped with a duck egg and served with a biscuit or some greens. I should have stopped right there.

The Kentucky buttermilk hot cakes were perfect and served with pure maple syrup. I loved the Egg + Veggies with roasted vegetables, dukkah seasoning and a poached egg.

I had more, but you get the picture. You can't make a mistake here. The only mistake is not going.

Of note: Street parking, outdoor seating, catering; order dinner by 3 p.m. for pickup the next day.

Find it: 909 Burlington Ave., Western Springs, 708-505-3118, www.saltyfig.com.

Hours: 5:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

Three Tarts Bakery and Cafe

What does it take for a bakery/cafe to sustain itself for 20 years? First you need Kate Rooney and Ann Heinz at the helm. Check. Next you need staff that has been with you for 15 to 20 years. Check. Then you need extraordinary food and baked goods that keep people coming back again and again. Check.

The menu boards are over the bakery cases, which are so compelling and distracting, that I had to sit down to read them.

Avocado toast is ubiquitous now, but here they use sunflower millet bread, fresh from the oven, and add tahini, cucumber, red onion, lemon juice and sea salt. It had my full attention.

The quiche was broccoli, red onion and white cheddar; the crust was flaky and divine.

The ricotta toast was a thick slice of toasted brioche, topped with fresh ricotta, local honey and toasted almonds. It's an inspired dish.

Yes, I had a blueberry-cheese danish. I never lie to you.

Of note: Plenty of strip mall parking, outdoor seating, fast-casual, special-order baked goods.

Find it: 301 S. Happ Road, Northfield, 847-446-5444, threetartsbakery.com.

Hours: 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

Alma

If you remember the old days when Wrigleyville was just the ballpark and lots of nearby bars, it's hard to describe the area's transformation. Visit now and you will think you landed in an alternate universe.

The new Hotel Zachary is seven stories and takes up the entire block on Clark Street between Addison and Patterson. Head up to the second floor and walk through the beautiful space that is the main dining area, the Alma Room. Don't miss the historic artwork on the walls. It is named after the wife of the hotel's namesake, Zachary Taylor Davis, who served as Wrigley Field's architect.

Beyond the wraparound bar and comfortable seating is a small dining room that serves breakfast. What you'll notice first, besides its coziness, are the china cabinets that run the length of the room and showcase the dishes and glassware that belonged to Alma.

The menu has a range of items that fit a breakfast meeting or a day at the game. We had short-rib hash with mushrooms, onions, scallions and sour cream on roasted potatoes, which was soul-satisfying.

The benedict, on a well-toasted English muffin, with smoked salmon, tomato and poached eggs, was perfectly made. Chilaquiles with braised pork in achiote red sauce, cheese, cilantro, avocado, crisp tortillas and poached eggs had just the right amount of zing.

The muffins come from the West Town Bakery, so you know they were good.

Of note: Full service, hotel parking (entrance on Addison just west of Clark), outdoor terrace facing the ballpark.

Find it: Hotel Zachary, 3630 N. Clark St., 773-302-2300, hotelzachary.com.

Hours: 6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Monday-Sunday.

Ina Pinkney, aka The Breakfast Queen, owned iconic West Loop breakfast spot Ina's for more than 30 years and now writes "Breakfast With Ina" monthly for Food & Dining.

