Breakfast basics: How healthy are cereals and protein bars?

The benefits of a healthy breakfast are well known.

It helps put your metabolism on track, for steady burning throughout the day. It gives you energy for whatever you have to do first thing in the morning and keeps you focused. Studies show those who eat breakfast on a daily basis have a better chance at maintaining or getting to a healthy weight.

For advice on choosing healthier cereals, analyzing protein bars and considering other breakfast options, we turn to Kelly Layton, a dietitian and nutritionist with Lehigh Valley Health Network.

“Cereal can be a great part of breakfast,” Layton says. “You have to understand how to read labels and portions.”

When looking at labels, pay attention to sugar, protein and fiber.

Sugar is an area where the most-popular cereals run into trouble. Honey Nut Cheerios, Frosted Flakes and Honey Bunches of Oats are the best-selling cereals. Frosted Flakes has 11 grams of sugar, and Honey Bunch of Oats has 12 grams.

You should aim for less than 10 grams of sugar per serving, Layton says. (Honey Nut Cheerios has 9 grams per ¾ cup serving so it just makes the cut.) Too much sugar first thing in the morning can give you a boost of energy but you’ll later crash.

Whole grains are what can give cereal both protein and fiber. When it comes to breakfast, protein and fiber are the dynamic duo.

“Those two ingredients keep us fuller than anything else,” Layton says.

Protein in particular provides steady energy to get you through the morning. Fiber fills you up, keeps our digestive systems regular and helps fight diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and some cancers.

When you see “made with whole grains” at the top of a cereal box, that may lead you to believe you’ll be getting plenty of fiber and protein. But the amount of whole grains can be a bit misleading.

First on whole grains: They are grains that have not been refined and contain all the parts of the grain, such as the bran, the germ and the endosperm. (Refined grains contain only the endosperm.)

Read those labels carefully, Layton says. If the cereal doesn’t have much fiber (it should provide at least 3 grams per serving), chances are it wasn’t made with much whole grain.

Also: The more whole grains in the cereal, the higher your protein amount before you add milk.

Another good thing to check for is a certified whole grain label, which is a yellow and black label. If you see that label, you’re in good shape.

Cereal and milk go hand in hand, of course. Barring any allergies, you should stick with 1 percent or skim dairy milk, which will give you protein (about 4 grams with each ½ cup of milk), Layton says. Young children should have whole milk, she says.

Protein bars are another food trend, and some companies are marketing them as an on-the-go meal substitute.

Just as with cereal, read those labels. Some bars, while high in protein, have too much sugar and are made with processed or artificial ingredients.

It’s also just better for everyone, especially kids, to get into the habit of sitting down to eat. Make that time in the morning because it builds better habits going forward, Layton says.

With some quick food prep the night before, you can also have hard-boiled eggs or Greek yogurt parfaits (Greek yogurt layered in a cup with fruit; sprinkle walnuts or almonds on top in the morning). Another good option: avocado toast (smear soft avocado on a slab of whole-wheat toast).

Parents know this well: You have that child who just won’t eat a healthy cereal or oatmeal in the morning. If your child likes Frosted Flakes, go ahead and give a smaller portion along with a protein source such as string cheese or yogurt smoothie.

For adults, analyze those labels and find what works for you. If you’re pressed for time, consider putting your breakfast together the night before.

