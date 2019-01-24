Breakfast and lunch spot, Bacon Bagels, opening soon in Whitehall

Whether you’re looking to start your day on a full stomach or grab a bite to eat in the afternoon, an upcoming breakfast and lunch spot in Whitehall Township wants to help you refuel.

Bacon Bagels, serving bagels, sandwiches and more, is expected to open in early February at 2241 MacArthur Road, according to Dustin LaVigne, who will operate the eatery with Andrew Stonbely.

The space previously housed Ferrara’s Pizzeria, which moved less than a half mile north to 2407 Mickley Road in September.

Bacon Bagels will serve 10 varieties of bagels, along with a bialy, which is a round, chewy roll similar to a bagel and popular in Jewish communities, LaVigne said.

“The bagels are going to be New York water bagels, so they’ll be kettle-boiled in New York and then we’ll finish baking them here,” LaVigne said. “You won’t have to drive to New York to get a New York bagel. We’ll have the real deal right here.”

The 15-seat, fast-casual eatery will offer at least 10 signature sandwiches, along with a build-your-own option, LaVigne said.

Boar’s Head meats will be used and customers also will be able to purchase meats by the pound to take home.

“So, instead of making a separate trip to the grocery store, you’ll be able to get your Boar’s Head maple ham right here,” LaVigne said. “The same thing goes for potato salad, macaroni salad and so on.”

Bacon Bagels also will feature a full coffee station, offering specialty beverages such as cappuccino, hot chocolate and cold-brew coffee on tap.

LaVigne and Stonbely, who also operate Anytime Fitness gyms in Emmaus and Whitehall, are planning to offer two brands of coffee, including a premium variety, “possibly LaColombe,” LaVigne said.

Tentative hours are 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

