Break out of winter hibernation and awaken to these 12 culinary classes

Sure, it's the dead of winter.

But that doesn't mean your culinary skills need to hibernate. From learning to create delicate European pastries to cooking a Parisian dinner, here are a dozen culinary classes you might want to consider to up your kitchen game:

Cedar Crest College

Dinner in Paris: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9

You'll learn how to execute a menu as if you were on the Champs-Elysees.

Cost is $70, includes all food, supplies and services charges

New ways with vegetables: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5

Never be bored with your vegetables again. This class will show you new ways to make delicious and interesting vegetable dishes (and we don't mean just adding cheese or a cream sauce.)

Cost is $70, includes all food, supplies and services charges.

Location for both classes: 100 College Drive; Miller Family Building, Room 19, Allentown.

Info, register: https://bit.ly/2S5Dj0k

Lehigh Carbon Community College

Cupcakes: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 27 at Whitehall High School

In this class, you'll learn the techniques to make stunning cupcakes.

Cost is $50, includes materials fee

French tarts: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Whitehall High School

Learn how to bake a lemon tart and a gorgeous almond and pear tart using secrets and tips from a French instructor.

Cost is $62, including materials fee

Nut rolls: 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 5 at Catasauqua High School

Learn how to make this classic pastry - from the yeast dough to the nut and poppy-seed fillings.

Cost is $44, includes materials fee

Date night: The cuisine of Asia: 6-9 p.m. March 7, Scheller-Woodman Community Services Center Kitchen at LCCC

If you're looking for a fun date night, this couples-only class will show you how to prepare dishes from Thailand, Vietnam and mainland China. Learn how to make dumplings, summer rolls and egg rolls. Plus, you'll learn the basics of wok stir-frying.

Cost is $67 per person, including material fee

Pate a Choux: 6-9 p.m. March 13 at Whitehall High School

Yes, you can make French pastry at home. Learn how to make pate a choux, a French classic that's light as air and made from only a few ingredients.

Cost is $62, including materials fee

Info: 610-799-1942

Register by calling 610-799-1197, then press 3 for noncredit

Register by email: ncregistrar@mymail.lccc.edu

Register online: https://bit.ly/2CKNtbY

Northampton Community College

Pierogies: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb.11 at the Fowler Community Center, 5th Floor, Room 521

Learn to make pierogies like your grandmother's. You'll create and hand-roll the dough, then stuff with traditional potato filling and other variations.

Cost is $59

Valentine's chocolate truffles: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb 13 at the Fowler Community Center, 5th Floor, Room 521

Instead of buying a box of Valentine's Day candy for that special person, learn how to make your own chocolate truffles to give this year.

Cost is $59

Date night: Chopped: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Fowler Community Center, 5th Floor, Room 521

You and your date can pretend you're on the popular Food Network show "Chopped." You get a basket of mystery ingredients that you'll be challenged to transform into delicious dishes. Just like on the show, you'll be competing for the title against other couples.

Cost is $64 per person

Sushi: 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 14 at the Fowler Center, 5th Floor, Room 521

If you're a sushi novice, this is the class for you. Learn the history of sushi, fish and vegetable preparation; plus how to make sushi rice, maki and nagiri sushi and proper sushi etiquette.

Cost is $59

Intro to wine tasting and judging: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Main Campus, Alumni Hall, Room 130

Learn how experts judge wine based on color, smell, taste, aftertaste, age and other characteristics associated with grape varieties. You'll learn more about the rating system for wines, and judge several whites and reds to try out your new skills.

Cost is $45

Info: https://bit.ly/2FVLTZ1

