Break out of winter hibernation and awaken to these 12 culinary classes

Sure, it's the dead of winter.
But that doesn't mean your culinary skills need to hibernate. From learning to create delicate European pastries to cooking a Parisian dinner, here are a dozen culinary classes you might want to consider to up your kitchen game:
Cedar Crest College
Dinner in Paris: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9
You'll learn how to execute a menu as if you were on the Champs-Elysees.
Cost is $70, includes all food, supplies and services charges
New ways with vegetables: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5
Never be bored with your vegetables again. This class will show you new ways to make delicious and interesting vegetable dishes (and we don't mean just adding cheese or a cream sauce.)
Cost is $70, includes all food, supplies and services charges.
Location for both classes: 100 College Drive; Miller Family Building, Room 19, Allentown.
Info, register: https://bit.ly/2S5Dj0k
Lehigh Carbon Community College
Cupcakes: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 27 at Whitehall High School
In this class, you'll learn the techniques to make stunning cupcakes.
Cost is $50, includes materials fee
French tarts: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Whitehall High School
Learn how to bake a lemon tart and a gorgeous almond and pear tart using secrets and tips from a French instructor.
Cost is $62, including materials fee
Nut rolls: 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 5 at Catasauqua High School
Learn how to make this classic pastry - from the yeast dough to the nut and poppy-seed fillings.
Cost is $44, includes materials fee
Date night: The cuisine of Asia: 6-9 p.m. March 7, Scheller-Woodman Community Services Center Kitchen at LCCC
If you're looking for a fun date night, this couples-only class will show you how to prepare dishes from Thailand, Vietnam and mainland China. Learn how to make dumplings, summer rolls and egg rolls. Plus, you'll learn the basics of wok stir-frying.
Cost is $67 per person, including material fee
Pate a Choux: 6-9 p.m. March 13 at Whitehall High School
Yes, you can make French pastry at home. Learn how to make pate a choux, a French classic that's light as air and made from only a few ingredients.
Cost is $62, including materials fee
Info: 610-799-1942
Register by calling 610-799-1197, then press 3 for noncredit
Register by email: ncregistrar@mymail.lccc.edu
Register online: https://bit.ly/2CKNtbY
Northampton Community College
Pierogies: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb.11 at the Fowler Community Center, 5th Floor, Room 521
Learn to make pierogies like your grandmother's. You'll create and hand-roll the dough, then stuff with traditional potato filling and other variations.
Cost is $59
Valentine's chocolate truffles: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb 13 at the Fowler Community Center, 5th Floor, Room 521
Instead of buying a box of Valentine's Day candy for that special person, learn how to make your own chocolate truffles to give this year.
Cost is $59
Date night: Chopped: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Fowler Community Center, 5th Floor, Room 521
You and your date can pretend you're on the popular Food Network show "Chopped." You get a basket of mystery ingredients that you'll be challenged to transform into delicious dishes. Just like on the show, you'll be competing for the title against other couples.
Cost is $64 per person
Sushi: 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 14 at the Fowler Center, 5th Floor, Room 521
If you're a sushi novice, this is the class for you. Learn the history of sushi, fish and vegetable preparation; plus how to make sushi rice, maki and nagiri sushi and proper sushi etiquette.
Cost is $59
Intro to wine tasting and judging: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Main Campus, Alumni Hall, Room 130
Learn how experts judge wine based on color, smell, taste, aftertaste, age and other characteristics associated with grape varieties. You'll learn more about the rating system for wines, and judge several whites and reds to try out your new skills.
Cost is $45
Info: https://bit.ly/2FVLTZ1
