The Breadsticks are Endless, Now the Pasta is Too with Fazoli’s Infinite Pasta Pass

America’s largest elevated QSR Italian chain introduces endless pasta for only $50

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s is committed to delivering delicious Italian food at a great value, which is exactly what the popular Italian brand is offering with the debut of its Infinite Pasta Pass.

Pasta lovers – get ready to indulge in eight weeks of endless pasta. From Dec. 3-9, Fazoli’s fans can purchase the Infinite Pasta Pass for just $50!

This glorious pass will give fans all-you-can-eat access to Fazoli’s delectable pasta dishes from Dec. 31 through Feb. 24 – that’s your favorite Fazoli’s pasta, sauce and topping combination and Fazoli’s famous signature breadsticks for eight whole weeks! To offer an extra level of convenience for on-the-go guests, pass holders can use their Pasta Pass for carryout or drive-thru and take an entrée to-go.

The Pasta Pass entitles its owner to infinite Pasta – pasta, sauce, and a topping – like Spaghetti with Meat Sauce and Italian Meatballs, Fettuccine with Alfredo and Roasted Chicken or Penne with Spicy Tomato Pepper Sauce and Italian Sausage.

When guests purchase an Infinite Pasta Pass online, they redeem their entrée through the Fazoli’s Rewards App – no card, no hassle – making the unlimited pasta process fast and simple.

Expected to sell out fast, only 500 passes are available for purchase online at Fazolis.com/InfinitePastaPass. So be sure to order an Infinite Pasta Pass before they’re all gone!

“We are excited to introduce such an amazing pasta promotion right before the holidays, so our guests can treat themselves to infinite pasta or give it as a gift to their pasta loving friend; it’s the perfect stocking stuffer!” said CEO Carl Howard. “Our pasta is seriously delicious, plus guests always get the treat of our famous unlimited breadsticks when they dine in. I have no doubt that these passes will sell out fast, so don’t miss your chance to become a Fazoli’s VIP and score your Infinite Pasta Pass.”

The Infinite Pasta Pass is only available at participating locations. Visit fazolis.com for additional details and a list of participating locations. At Fazoli’s, life really is better with breadsticks.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates over 215 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one of the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and “Human Resources Team of the Year” by the 2018 American Business Awards, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

