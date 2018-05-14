Bread & Wine closing after 6 years

Bread & Wine is closing after more than six years in the Irving Park neighborhood. The last day of service will be May 15.

The restaurant, wine bar and market was a community hub in a former laundromat that served charcuterie, Midwestern-inspired fare and cocktails. Lisa Kelly, the owner, is moving on to new projects and plans, according to a press release.

“It’s with a mixture of both pride and sadness that I’ve decided to close,” said Kelly. “Pride because Bread & Wine was one of the first destination restaurants in this area, offering an innovative menu, wine market and event space. The sadness will be in leaving all the personal relationships we’ve developed with our customers. We were honored to be part of many celebrations and milestones. I offer thanks and much affection to those who supported us continuously and loyally. You know who you are, and you will be missed.”

The main reason Kelly is closing is because she feels like it’s “the right time,” she said in an email. Running a restaurant is difficult and time consuming and Kelly said she was missing important time with her teenage daughters.

Despite having a loyal customer base, Kelly said she is looking to move onto something else with more financial stability.

“it remains difficult to do the volume of business that is required to sustain a profit margin long term, especially on the Northwest Side, in an area that has very little foot traffic and no tourists at all,” she wrote. “It is also difficult to run a small business in Chicago, with all the licenses, fees, taxes, permits and so on. All of that cuts directly into the already slim profit margin and takes time and money away from other, more important things.”

She said the business has taken a toll on her physical and emotional health and that she and her husband have been considering moving out of state.

In the meantime, she plans on doing some gardening, catching up on sleep and returning to practicing law. She is also working with John Badal, her friend from culinary school, on a line of food and condiments called North Branch.

“My plan once the restaurant is closed is to try to be a more available and less anxious mother, wife and friend,” she wrote.

3732 W. Irving Park Road, 773-866-5266, breadandwinechicago.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

How to enjoy Pedro Ximenez sherry »

12 of the best breads in Chicago »

Chrishon Lampley on being a black woman in wine: 'You can't tell me I'm a fad' »