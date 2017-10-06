BRD Consulting Sets New Record for Closing an International Master License Deal Between February and September

(RestaurantNews.com) BRD Consulting, together with their Japanese strategic partners, played an instrumental role in closing Pizza Firenze’s first international Master License deal with Shinshowa Corporation, a prominent Home-Building Franchise (“Cleverly Home”) operator in Japan with 166 units by 90 Companies in all 47 prefectures.

The Master License Agreement was signed less than 7 months after Pizza Firenze’s award-winning gluten-free and healthy pizzeria concept was introduced to Shinshowa. The actual tasting of their pizzas was offered to the prospect at the International Franchise Show in Tokyo by Nikkei as a proof of concept.

Gluten-free pizza is not currently offered by any pizza chain in Japan, thus was found extremely unique and viable by the Shinshowa Corporation Management. The growing “gluten-free” market trend, and “Tasting is Believing” approach at the franchise show also was a compelling success factor.

The Master License of Pizza Firenze in Japan should accelerate the Florence-based, successful pizza chain’s further expansions in other Asian markets. BRD Consulting and its Japanese partners plan to introduce more unique, proven European franchise concepts to Japanese corporate investors.

If you are keen to seek Master License and Franchise opportunities in Japan and beyond, please contact us because we have a proven method for your success.