Brazi Bites: oven-baked puffs with cheese flavors

The pick: Brazi Bites, gluten-free Brazilian cheese bread

Why they rate: These delicious gluten-free cheese puffs are crisp on the outside and fluffy inside. Created by a husband-and-wife team, Junea Rocha and Cameron MacMullin, they were inspired by a family cheese bread recipe from Brazil. The treats gained popularity after being featured on a 2015 episode of "Shark Tank."

Tapioca flour is the main ingredient of the freezer-to-oven snacks. They come in four flavors: Cheddar & Parmesan, Garlic Asiago, 3 Cheese Pizza and Cinnamon Churro. Serve them with a meal, as after-school snacks or as party appetizers.

Info: The Brazi Bites are available in an 11.5-ounce bag of 18 pieces for $4.99 at many Target stores as well as some Whole Foods markets. A 36-ounce bag of 62 pieces of the Cheddar & Parmesan variety is $12.49 at area Costco stores. The larger size bags of Brazi Bites will be in stock at Costco only until Super Bowl weekend. Learn more about the product online at brazibites.com.

Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com