Bravo's Mexican Food to close in Forks Township

Bravo’s Mexican Food will close March 10 at 308 Old Mill Road, off Sullivan Trail, in Forks Township.

“It has been a wonderful experience working in this community, but due to plans changing for our family, we have decided to end our business,” the Bravo family wrote in a note posted on the restaurant’s door. “We greatly appreciate all of you who have continued to come back, and the support we have received throughout the year.”

The restaurant, which opened in 2016 in the space that previously housed Italian deli Buono Mangiata, offers a wide variety of Mexican dishes, including burritos, quesadillas, tacos and tortas. A variety of salsas are made fresh daily.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: 610-438-3796.

