Bratwurst with mustard inspires savory artisan spirit with a bite

North Shore Distillery’s latest one-off spirit, Ethel’s Eye of Newt Cordial, is weird — even for a distillery that’s previously produced limited releases that have taken inspiration from mole poblano sauce, hefeweizen beer and German krauter (herbal) liqueurs.

Ethel’s Eye of the Newt Cordial is a savory mustard liqueur, and it’s unlike any liqueur I’ve ever imbibed. It smells like a spicy brown mustard and has a complex flavor that balances herbal and bitter notes against honeyed sweetness.

Sonja Kassebaum, the Libertyville distillery’s co-founder, envisions the liqueur as an after-dinner sipper or as an ingredient that can put a fresh spin on cocktails such as an Old-Fashioned or a dirty martini.

The idea for the spirit came to Kassebaum and her husband and co-founder, Derek, earlier this year when they were eating bratwurst with mustard.

“We wanted to create something with intriguing savory flavors that’s unexpectedly delicious,” she says.

They started by experimenting with infusing and distilling several types of mustard seeds. To add depth to the spirit’s flavor, they began throwing other ingredients into their still to see what would come out.

“We didn’t want to make a spirit that replicated the flavors of a jar of mustard, so we just started seeing what would play well with the mustard seeds,” she says.

The finished product is the result of Derek Kassebaum infusing and distilling several types of mustard seed, turmeric, damiana leaf, garlic, dill and other herbs, and spices and then blending with wildflower honey.

Named for the distillery’s still (Ethel) and the folk name for mustard seed (eye of newt), the spirit is odd and unexpected. After all, the Kassebaums’ research only turned up a single mustard liqueur. I couldn’t find any others. That means Ethel’s Eye of the Newt is rare spirit in a burgeoning industry. It’s also fun, which makes it ideal to tinker with.

Ethel’s dirty martini

2 ounces vodka or gin

½ ounce Ethel’s Eye of Newt Cordial

Stir or shake (as preferred) both ingredients with ice. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist and an olive.

Mustard Old-Fashioned

1 1/4 ounces Ethel’s Eye of Newt

1 1/4 ounces aged rum

1 to 2 dashes celery bitters

Stir the ingredients in a mixing class with ice; strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a cornichon on a skewer.

Find it: Ethel’s Eye of Newt Cordial is in limited release. For availability, call your local liquor store, or check the distillery website at northshoredistillery.com.

Guide to Chicago's best distilleries »

Trip to a distillery led couple to open their own »

Whiskey Acres -- a farm-turned-distillery in DeKalb »