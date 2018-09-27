The Brass Tap Expands in Texas with Five-Unit Deal in Dallas

Upscale Craft Beer Bar Franchise Announces Development in the Lone Star State Following Multi-Unit Signing in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Area

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) After assessing development opportunities in Texas, elevated craft beer bar franchise The Brass Tap is expanding its presence in the state, signing a five-unit deal in Dallas. With the area’s up-and-coming craft beer scene, the brand is looking forward to introducing its innovative concept to a new group of loyal customers.

“We have four locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, all of which are doing really well. Dallas is a rapidly growing city and the local craft beer scene reflects that,” said Vice President of Franchise Development for The Brass Tap, Jamie Cecil. “With more and more breweries popping up every day, we’re confident that the size of Dallas specifically, and Texas overall for that matter, presents a great opportunity to cater to craft beer fans with our vast food and beverage offering and unmatched atmosphere.”

Franchisee Sid Patel, who currently owns a Brass Tap location in Allen, Texas, will own and operate the new locations and has plans for more. Patel owned and operated a beer and wine shop in McKinney, Texas before signing on with The Brass Tap, making the jump to franchising when he realized the rate at which Dallas-area craft breweries were appearing.

“When we opened our shop in 2010, there weren’t many craft breweries or places to get craft beer, and by 2011 the industry was blowing up,” Patel said. “Now, there are about 30 breweries in our immediate area and more than 120 in the state of Texas as a whole,” Patel added.

“Expanding in the Dallas market with an existing franchisee was the ideal situation for us. Sid sees the benefit and opportunity The Brass Tap has in this market and his plan for multi-unit ownership is great because we see room for 10-15 additional locations in Dallas alone,” Cecil said.

Patel said he is targeting a grand opening of his first additional unit in March 2019 and he’s currently looking for real estate in the Grapevine, McKinney and Frisco areas for other stores. Beyond Patel’s five-unit deal, The Brass Tap has two additional franchisees in the Dallas area set to open their locations in 2019.

Building on the momentum of the Dallas franchise agreements and sustained success in its current area locations, The Brass Tap is looking at expansion opportunities elsewhere in Texas in an effort to capitalize on the growing craft beer scene in in the state, with its sights set specifically on Houston.

“Houston is definitely our next target. We have openings coming up in October and February with plans for development every year after that,” said Cecil. “There are probably 15-20 potential locations available in Houston. Now, it’s about finding the right partners whose passion for craft beer and strong business acumen make them a great fit for our franchise family.”

About The Brass Tap

The Brass Tap is a Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue known for its extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables. Every location provides a unique space for social gatherings and entertainment, with an unparalleled atmosphere created through live music, trivia, sports, exclusive beer tastings and tap takeovers. The Brass Tap offers franchise opportunities to qualified operators, continuing to grow its family of nearly 50 bars in 22 states. For more information, visit http://thebrasstapfranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Alison Hoesli

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

alison@nolimitagency.com