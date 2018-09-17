The Brass Tap Expands in California with Five-Unit Deal in Modesto

Upscale Craft Beer Bar Franchise Announces Development in the Golden State Following Multi-Unit Signing in Stanislaus County

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) After looking at expansion opportunities across the West Coast, elevated craft beer bar franchise The Brass Tap is expanding in the Golden State, signing a five-unit deal in Modesto. With the area’s strong appreciation for great craft beer, the brand is looking forward to introducing its innovative concept to a new group of loyal customers.

“We currently have two locations in California, Rocklin and Vacaville. Modesto provides a similar demographic to these cities with a younger population that enjoys exploring the local craft beer scene,” said Vice President of Franchise Development for The Brass Tap, Jamie Cecil. “We’re confident they will come for the vast beer offerings and unique food pairings, but the reason they’ll stay is for our atmosphere. Our bar has live music and trivia, arcade games and Nintendo to create an all-around immersive experience.”

Franchisee Rick Sousa, who currently works in business development for Dust Bowl Brewing Company in Modesto, will own and operate the new locations. Sousa has been in the food service and manufacturing industry for his entire career and plans to use his expertise in the field to help his Brass Tap locations thrive.

“Rick is a seasoned food industry professional with the experience and passion to provide the Modesto community with unparalleled service at his Brass Tap locations, offering local brews, specialty cocktails and premium wines,” said Cecil.

Sousa’s first unit is expected to open in Modesto by December 2019 and he’s currently looking for real estate throughout Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties for his four additional stores.

Building on the momentum of Sousa’s five-store signing in Modesto, The Brass Tap is looking at expansion opportunities in the San Francisco Bay Area, aiming to capitalize on the growing craft beer scene in Northern California.

“We hope to have roughly a dozen locations open in Northern California over the next several years,” said Cecil. “Now, it’s about finding the right partners to join our franchise family.”

Outside of California, The Brass Tap continues to grow its presence throughout the country, including in Texas where an existing operator with the brand is preparing to sign for a five-store deal in Dallas.

“Sid Patel currently owns one location in Allen, Texas and now plans to expand in the state by bringing five more units to the Dallas area, proving that our franchise model works and allows our unit owners to find success in any given market,” said Cecil.

About The Brass Tap

The Brass Tap is a Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue known for its extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables. Every location provides a unique space for social gatherings and entertainment, with an unparalleled atmosphere created through live music, trivia, sports, exclusive beer tastings and tap takeovers. The Brass Tap offers franchise opportunities to qualified operators, continuing to grow its family of nearly 50 bars in 22 states. For more information, visit http://thebrasstapfranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Alison Hoesli

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

alison@nolimitagency.com