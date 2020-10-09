Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Boy, 3, finds unattended gun, shoots himself in foot on Far South Side, police say

October 9, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune

Chicago police are responding to a report of a child shot on the Far South Side.