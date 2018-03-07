Boxed Gourmet delivery reaches Peninsula, Williamsburg area

A Virginia Beach chef’s business delivering healthy prepared meals has expanded to the Peninsula and Williamsburg area, he said.

Chef Ben Jones started Boxed Gourmet in mid-2015 after being inspired by watching an episode of “Shark Tank” that featured a meal-kit delivery service. Jones said he wanted to spend more time with his wife and kids and figured there could be demand for folks wanting to get convenient, healthier meals at home.

“I’ve always wanted to go over to the Peninsula,” Jones said. “There’s not much competition out there.”

After working in the food and beverage industry for 20 years, Jones, a trained chef, said he had come up with health-conscious ways for cuisines to be flavorful without needing ingredients like extra butter and cream.

“I came up with a style of cooking where it’s just good, clean — where it’s simple but at the same time there’s a twist on creativity,” Jones said.

Boxed Gourmet’s regular menu changes weekly and this past week included entrees like veggie enchiladas, Caribbean jerked chili, chicken and shrimp jambalaya and Korean BBQ brisket along with soups, salads and a weekly frittata. The meals are prepared and can be heated.

Separate from the regular menu, Boxed Gourmet also launched a weekly meal program for people with different nutrition and fitness needs. Staff can customize fitness meals with precise amounts of protein, starches and vegetables that are weighed on digital scales, Jones said. Originally, the weekly meal program targeted bodybuilders, athletes and gym-goers but the customization also can help folks with specific dietary needs, Jones said.

Boxed Gourmet worked with registered dietitian Jim White, owner of Jim White Fitness and Nutrition Studios in South Hampton Roads, to design the meals. While not a requirement, customers can send macronutrient needs or a plan prepared by a nutritionist or White’s staff to Boxed Gourmet as part of the custom meal program, Jones said.

“I love it because it’s customized and it’s whatever they need,” White said about the service.

The Jim White studios had worked with personal chefs over the years but Boxed Gourmet offers a unique product with more palatable variety, White said. Boxed Gourmet launched as national meal kit delivery services such as Blue Apron and Plated have entered the market, but White said Boxed Gourmet takes the work out of the meal and helps clients with portion control.

“Our clients struggle with meal prep because it takes time,” White said. “These days, we’re busier.”

Jones said the business tries to source ingredients locally and the meals are priced aggressively.

This year, Boxed Gourmet also launched corporate catering for workplaces sick of pizza and sandwiches in both the Peninsula area and South Hampton Roads, Jones said.

Boxed Gourmet also operates a retail location at 928 Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach. For more information, visit boxedgourmetmeals.com or call 757-744-9009.

