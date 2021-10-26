Box on the Rocks Teams up with Tony Abou-Ganim and The Helen David Relief Fund (HDRF) to Raise Money Benefiting Bartenders and Their Families Affected by Breast Cancer

Everyone who donates will receive a special Cosmopolitan Edition Cocktail Kit

Scottsdale, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Box on the Rocks

, which has taken the cocktail kit subscription industry by storm since their launch earlier this year, has partnered with the The Original Modern Mixologist, Tony Abou-Ganim and The Helen David Relief Fund (an extension to the USBG Charitable Foundation) to raise money benefiting bartenders and their families affected by breast cancer.

Everyone who donates (no matter the amount) to The Helen David Relief Fund through November 15, 2021 will receive a special Cosmopolitan Edition Cocktail Kit courtesy of Box on the Rocks. The kit includes ingredients to make 3 different recipes. The Hero Cocktail recipe makes a Cosmopolitan, a secondary recipe makes the French Hibiscus 75 and a bonus recipe for a Mocktail. Each kit is designed to make 10+ hero drinks.

For donations, visit: USBG National Charity Foundation – 1000 Miles for Helen!- Tony Abou-Ganim’s fundraiser (networkforgood.com)

“We are honored to team up with Tony and The Helen David Relief Fund to support bartenders and their families who have been impacted by breast cancer,” said Kim Gouch, co-owner of Box on the Rocks. “It’s incredible to see an entire industry come together to help make a difference.”

The Helen David Relief Fund honors the memory of Abou-Ganim’s cousin Helen David, the beloved Port Huron, Michigan bar owner and community leader. Beating breast cancer twice during her lifetime, Helen was an inspiration to those living with the disease.

“I started the HDRF not only to keep Helen’s memory alive and to raise funds to benefit bartenders battling cancer but also to inspire bartenders to take better care of their own personal health and wellbeing,” said Tony Abou-Ganim.

As part of the USBG (United States Bartenders’ Guild) Charitable Foundation, the HDRF assists those in the bar industry who are fighting breast, and other forms of cancer with the same dignity and courage that Helen exemplified throughout her battle and life as a pioneer business owner in the bar industry.

About Box on the Rocks

Box on the Rocks

Cocktail Kits is a hip retro-inspired Cocktail Kit offering through eCommerce and trade. These kits are designed to make home bartending easy and fun. Our kits give consumers countless experiences, themed around multiple life occasions all in a single box. We are Cocktail experts so we know how to develop recipes that are unique but easy to make and even more – are delicious.

Our initial launch offers 12 Classic Cocktail themes with a twist – everything from Margaritas to Mules, to Mojitos and Old Fashioned’s. All the consumer has to do is supply their own booze. Along with the hero Cocktail recipe, there will be two more recipes that can be enjoyed. Each kit is designed to make 10+ hero drinks.

Box on the Rocks also comes with a carefully chosen expert Bar Tool that consumers can collect and count on for building their at-home toolkit to use future Cocktail building. We’ve also created kits designed around worldly experiences like camping kits with skewers for S’Mores, Sangria kits that come with winery tours and Tiki kits with custom-designed Tiki glassware.

About Tony Abou-Ganim – The Original Modern Mixologist

Tony Abou-Ganim is widely regarded as one of the pioneering and leading bar professionals in the world. He has made dozens of national TV appearances on shows including TODAY, Iron Chef America, Good Morning America, CNBC, Fox News and more. Abou-Ganim is the author of The Modern Mixologist: Contemporary Classic Cocktails (Agate, 2010) which offers readers an in-depth look into spirits and ingredients available to today’s mixologist, both professional and amateur alike.

As one of the National Ambassadors of the U.S. Bartenders Guild, www.usbg.org , and Associate Member of the Museum of the American Cocktail, www.museumoftheamericancocktail.org , Abou-Ganim continues to educate about the history and lore of cocktails. He also operates his own beverage consulting firm specializing in bar staff training, product education and cocktail development.

Media Contact:

Tom Beyer

150PR for Box

480-358-8135

tom@150pr.com

The post Box on the Rocks Teams up with Tony Abou-Ganim and The Helen David Relief Fund (HDRF) to Raise Money Benefiting Bartenders and Their Families Affected by Breast Cancer first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.