From Bowls to Burgers and Breweries, Tattle Continues to Increase Guest Satisfaction Across Various Restaurant Food and Service Formats

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tattle , the innovator in the customer experience improvement (CXI) category, today announced its operational improvement technology has been adopted systemwide by a number of new partners across fast casual and casual dining. Regardless of product offering or service format, these concepts are leveraging insights uncovered by Tattle’s platform to drive customer sentiment, leading to increased loyalty.

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open-API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels, such as dine-in, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru for omni-channel visibility. Using AI, Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction.

Restaurants which are now utilizing Tattle systemwide include:

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs, which offers high-quality deli fresh subs, house-baked breads and pasta. With more than 60 locations across the country, the company is known for its signature bread recipes baked fresh twice daily in the restaurants, hand-sliced meats and cheeses to order, and hearty pasta meals

CoreLife Eatery, an active lifestyle restaurant offering a variety of greens, grains and broth-based dishes with more than 60 locations nationwide

Burger Lounge, a California restaurant group known for its grass-fed beef burgers, organic cheeses, with eco-friendly and transparent food sourcing

The Greene Turtle, an iconic East Coast restaurant chain that prides itself on being a community hangout for all ages, serving great food and drinks in a fun, casual atmosphere built on the excitement and unity of sports

Iron Hill Brewery, which offers distinctive, full-flavored handcrafted beers accompanied by inspired yet informal New American cuisine in a comfortable, casual atmosphere



Wings Over, which serves crispy wings and hand-breaded tenders in 25 signature flavors via takeout and delivery at 40 locations nationwide

“With dine-in demand steadily growing, restaurant operators have begun to infuse much of their off-premise playbook for the dine-in guest experience through the adoption of ordering and contactless mobile payments, which elevates operational performance,” said Tattle CEO/Founder, Alex Beltrani. “We are thrilled to empower these concepts with actionable feedback, enabling their team members to improve operational performance.”

The core benefits of partnership with Tattle include:

Omni-channel guest satisfaction measurement across Dine-In, Takeout, Delivery, Drive-Thru, and Curbside

7% total guest feedback penetration and a 94.3% survey completion rate of a 50-60 question survey

Causation-based survey format to identify factors, i.e. Topping Distribution, that negatively impact an operational category, i.e. Accuracy

Leverages AI to identify and recommend high-impact operational categories for improvement across each location

Automated location-level Monthly Objectives that results in 84% probability of guest satisfaction increase

Incident Management System for guest recovery of 100% of guests using Apology emails and Oops! Card rewards

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built for hospitality that helps restaurants collect actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third-party tools and API integrations, we connect brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through our AI, we recommend the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners’ locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

