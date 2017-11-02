Bourbon County beer's Black Friday tasting tickets go on sale Monday

What pairs well with a gleaming new taproom?

If you’re Goose Island, the answer, of course, is its Bourbon County family of beers.

The brewery said Thursday that it will again host a series of events for its annual Black Friday Bourbon County release, including five brewer-led tastings and tappings throughout the day.

It will be the first time the tappings and tastings are held in Goose Island’s dramatically renovated taproom, which re-opened last week as the Goose Island Brewhouse after a 10-month gut job.

Tickets costing $100 (plus taxes and fees) will go on sale Monday for the brewer-led 3-ounce tastings of this year’s crop: Bourbon County Brand Stout, Bourbon County Brand Barleywine, Bourbon County Brand Coffee Stout, Bourbon County Brand Northwoods Stout, Proprietors Bourbon County Brand Stout and Bourbon County Reserve Brand Stout. (We got a sneak peak a couple weeks back.)

Sessions, all on Nov. 24, will be at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Along with a tasting, ticket holders will get to take home a bottle of one of this year’s variants — the brewery said which one will be decided closer to the event — plus “small bites” and a Bourbon County snifter. Bourbon County bottles will not be for sale at the pub, Goose Island says, but they will be released in stores in Chicago and nationally.

All the Bourbon County beers will also be tapped at the Brewhouse throughout the day at the following times:

9 a.m.: Bourbon County Brand Stout (2016 and 2017 versions) and Bourbon County Barleywine (2016 and 2017 versions)

11 a.m.: Bourbon County Brand Coffee Stout

1 p.m.: Bourbon County Brand Northwoods Stout

3 p.m.: Bourbon County Reserve Brand Stout

5 p.m.: Proprietors Bourbon County Brand Stout

