Bourbon BBQ Sandwiches Are Back at Arby’s, New Triple Stack is Born

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Just in time for the first Saturday in May, Bourbon BBQ is back at Arby’s. Following a popular limited-time release of Bourbon BBQ Sandwiches last year, the lineup returns with a new crispy buttermilk chicken option to go along with brisket that has been hickory-smoked for 13-hours and USDA-choice Angus steak. The proteins are topped with brown sugar bacon, crispy onion strings, natural cheddar cheese and a BBQ sauce made with oak barrel-aged Kentucky bourbon, cider vinegar, tomato paste, brown sugar, yellow mustard and Worcestershire sauce, all served on a star-top bun.

Guests can also order the three featured proteins – brisket, steak and buttermilk chicken – plus brown sugar bacon, crispy onion strings, natural cheddar cheese and Bourbon BBQ sauce on a single sandwich called the Bourbon BBQ Triple Stack. The addition of chicken to the stack puts this massive sandwich in a league occupied by only one other: Arby’s famous Meat Mountain.

Bourbon BBQ Triple Stack

“Bourbon, BBQ and quality meats, what’s not to love?” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s. “The star of the show is the Bourbon BBQ Brisket. The combination of the savory sliced brisket, melted, creamy cheddar, sweet brown sugar bacon and tangy Bourbon BBQ sauce delivers a flavor explosion that can’t be matched in our industry. It’s a sandwich you would expect from a sit-down restaurant or mom and pop BBQ joint for $10 or $12, not from a drive-thru for half the cost.”

Also back by popular demand at Arby’s is the Orange Cream Shake. The creamy, orange-flavored shake is available for a limited time in 12-ounce, 16-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce sizes.

