Boulevard Brewing, KC area BBQ company roll out more beer-flavored sauce in a can

Boulevard Brewing Co. is adding new barbecue sauces to its Can-O-Que line.

The Kansas City, Missouri brewery first teamed up with Rufus Teague, Lenexa-based producer of barbecue sauces and rubs, in 2019. Now it is bringing back that Unfiltered Wheat-infused sauce and adding two more beer-flavored barbecue sauces using Boulevard's beers. The sauces are packed in beer cans, which come with a reusable snap-on cap.

"Kansas City loves its barbecue and its beer so we were thrilled to be able to collaborate with Rufus Teague once again to bring these new flavors to fruition," Boulevard brand manager Adam Hall said in a statement.

Prices may vary depending where the cans are purchased.

Customers can purchase three-packs for $13.99 or six-packs for $24.99 on the Rufus Teague website.