Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Weathers Economic Headwinds; Reports Strong Q2 Growth

National Casual Dining Brand Opens New Restaurant, Signs Two Franchise Agreements Amidst Challenging Times

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Across the country, the novel coronavirus has taken its toll on countless restaurants. Yet, even as the future for all types of businesses looks challenging, Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston’s), a family friendly casual dining restaurant with a lively sports bar under one roof, is proving it has what it takes to prevail. The brand has announced the reopening of its Mill Creek, WA location and the signing of two new franchise agreements.

The Mill Creek location is the first of the newly-redesigned Boston’s locations to open in the Northwest Washington area and features a new design that offers friends and families alike the perfect place to enjoy great food in a lively, sports-driven atmosphere. The refreshed design includes a new seating and bar area with modern décor that creates a friendly and inviting place for guests to cheer on their favorite team, celebrate life’s little wins or just relax on the outdoor patio. New franchisee Ranbir Singh partnered with existing franchisees, Beant Khaira and Gurdev Pandher, who also believed the Greater Seattle market provided a strong opportunity with loyal Boston’s Pizza fans. Despite the pandemic, excitement is building around the reopening of Mill Creek and the group now has their sights on a second restaurant in Smokey Point which will reopen later this summer.

On the heels of the Mill Creek reopening, Boston’s also closed two additional deals that will bring the brand to Pooler, GA and Yuma, AZ. Pooler franchisee Jigar Patel’s family has a long history in multi-unit franchise operations and will be developing a multi-tenant building in Pooler which will introduce Boston’s into the space – a new, non-traditional end cap location. The Yuma location is owned and operated by PR Normandale Hotels, LLC., a multi-unit hospitality brand that operates hotels and restaurants in the US and Canada. The well-established ownership group, developing the new Four Points by Sheraton in Yuma, is the first of many new Marriott deals for the Boston’s brand.

“Since the first U.S. case of coronavirus was confirmed in February, restaurants around the country have been affected in various ways and Boston’s was no exception. But, through adversity comes strength,” said Jeff Melnick, President for Boston’s. “To reopen a restaurant and sign two new agreements that will expand our brand during these trying times is an incredible feat and a testament to the strength of the Boston’s concept. I am so proud of our team and look forward to the continued momentum in the weeks and months to come.”

In addition to the Mill Creek reopening and the two new franchise agreements, Boston’s is in the process of reopening across the country as states begin to lift restrictions amidst the coronavirus. Boston’s locations in North Dakota, Montana and Texas recently began offering in-restaurant dining under strict health and safety guidelines. These openings are a part of a phased reopening approach. The brand’s other locations will begin to follow suit as permitted by executive orders.

Boston’s and its franchisees are backed by 50+ years of industry-leading operational systems. Throughout North America, Boston’s sees $1.1 billion in system-wide sales, with more than 400 locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico. To find a Boston’s near you, visit https://www.bostons.com .

