Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Unveils Veterans Day Campaign Benefitting The National Veterans Foundation

Popular National Casual Dining Brand Supports Veteran Community with ‘Dine to Donate’ Campaign

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston’s), the national casual dining concept that offers guests both a family-friendly restaurant and sports bar under one roof, announced today the launch of its Dine to Donate campaign. In honor of Veterans Day on November 11, The Boston’s Pizza Foundation will donate up to 10 percent of all sales, up to $15,000, to The National Veterans Foundation (NVF).

On Thursday, November 11th, guests can come into any Boston’s location to participate in the Dine to Donate event to help support the NVF, an organization dedicated to creating public awareness programs that shine a light on the needs of America’s veterans. The organization offers a vet-to-vet helpline for Veterans and their families as well as provides support to vets in need of food, clothing, transportation, employment, and other essential resources.

To further participate in the cause, guests will also have the opportunity to round up their bill in support of our veterans and active service men and women. Throughout the day, veterans and active members of service can also experience location-specific discounts at participating Boston’s.

“At Boston’s Pizza, we love bringing family, friends and community members together, and nothing makes us happier than bringing people together for a great cause,” said Katie Borger, Sr. Director of Marketing at Boston’s. “Through the help of our incredible fans, we are beyond excited to see what strides we can make in helping support the service men and women who have sacrificed so much for the freedom of our nation.”

Boston’s offers its guests a contemporary, sit-down family dining atmosphere with a separate sports bar, allowing for family and friend gatherings of all sizes. While the brand specializes in gourmet pizza and pasta, its menu features nearly 90 items including salads, sandwiches and a variety of sports bar favorites such as burgers, wings and ribs giving guests an offering of traditional American cuisine.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar’s U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 23 locations in 16 states. The company’s sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

About Boston’s



Boston’s is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston’s has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston’s brand promise, “We’ll make you a fan,” and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston’s on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

Contact:

Jacklyn Pinna

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300

jpinna@fishmanpr.com