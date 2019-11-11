Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Teams Up with Operation Once in a Lifetime this Veterans Day

National Casual Dining Brand Helps Bring U.S. Service Members Home for the Holidays

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston’s) announced today the launch of its nationwide, Veterans Day Dine to Donate campaign. On November 11, The Boston’s Pizza Foundation will donate 10 percent of all sales, up to $10,000, to Operation Once in a Lifetime. Participating Boston’s locations will also offer discounts and free meals for veterans and active members of service.

On Monday, November 11th, guests can come into any Boston’s location to participate in the Dine to Donate event to help support Operation Once in a Lifetime and its Home for the Holidays campaign. The non-profit organization grants wishes to military personnel and honorably discharged veterans. With Veterans Day so close to the holidays, many of the wishes that Boston’s will be donating to include financial support for toys, food and decorations. Additionally, the Home for the Holidays donations go toward bringing service members home to their families during the holiday season.

“We are so proud to contribute to the great work Operation Once in a Lifetime does this holiday season,” said Jeff Melnick, President of Boston’s Pizza. “Our goal is to help families have a full holiday celebration this year, and for as many active duty military men and women as possible be reunited with their families.”

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar’s U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 20 locations. The company’s sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

About Boston’s

Boston’s is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston’s has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston’s brand promise, “We’ll make you a fan,” and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar’s U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 20 locations. The company’s sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country. For the latest news on Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston’s on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

Contact:

Angelic Venegas

Senior Account Executive

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300 ext. 230